More than 900 athletes set for USATF Masters Outdoor Championships in Iowa

Submitted by chucky on Wed, 07/10/2019 - 18:15.

Ames, IA -- The USATF Masters Outdoor Track & Field Championships are set to begin at Iowa State University Thursday through Sunday, July 11-14. The world’s best athletes ranging from 30 to 96 years of age are among the more than 900 athletes competing at ISU’s Cyclone Sports Complex.

Watch the 2019 USATF Masters Outdoor Championships live on USATF.TV+.

Broadcast Schedule (Subject to change):

7/119:00am CT

7/128:00am CT

7/137:45am CT

7/148:00am CT

There will be 33 Masters athletes from Iowa, 14 from the Ames-Des Moines area. Iowa Masters include Kay Glynn, 66, from Hastings, IA, and Gary Patton, 73, of Rocky Rapids, IA. Glynn is a returning national champion and American record holder in the pole vault and Patton is a 2017 USATF Masters Hall of Fame inductee and current world record holder in the M70 mile in 5.29.8. All 37 Iowans entered including 14 noted from the Ames-Des Moines area can be found here.

Among the stars at the meet are 116 returning (reigning) outdoor USATF National champions and 92 participants in the recent Indoor World Masters Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland, where Team USATF Masters won 62 gold medals, finishing 2nd on the medal table.

Three World Masters Athletes of the Year will compete: Charles Allie, M71, Pittsburgh PA, (2018), Bob Lida, M82, Wichita, KS (2017), and Rita Hanscom, W65, San Diego, CA, (2009). In addition, other world-leading athletes participating include: Derek Pye, M51, Lakewood CA; Neringa Jakstiene, W55, Memphis, TN; Carol Finsrud, W62, Lockhart, TX; former Olympian and world record holder in the triple jump, Willie Banks, M63, San Diego, CA; Ralph Fruguglietti, M64, Bakersfield, CA; Quenton (Doug) Torbert, M67, Redlands, CA; Damien Leake, M68, Van Nuys, CA; Myrle Mensey, W70, St. Louis, MO; Kathy Bergen, W79, La Canada, CA; and Flo Meiler, W85, Shelburne, VT.

Important Links:

Event Schedule

Status of Entries

NCCWMA World Masters Regional Championship (WMA): Over 500 USATF Masters Athletes are going on to compete in the North, Central America and Caribbean Regional Outdoor Championships in Toronto, Canada, July 18-21, 2019. Cheer on #TeamUSATF and follow the results on our social media accounts. More info athttps://nccwma2019.com/

https://www.facebook.com/usatfmasterstrack/

https://twitter.com/USAMastersTrack

http://Instagram.com/usatfmasters/

About USATF Masters:

USA Track & Field (USATF) is the national governing body for track and field, long-distance running and race walking in the United States. USATF Masters encompasses its over-30 division whose competitors exemplify lifelong fitness and competition. Visit the USATF website for more information at www.usaft.org