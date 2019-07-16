LONDON PROVISIONAL ENTRY LISTS, AS AT 16 JULY – IAAF DIAMOND LEAGUE
The provisional entry lists for the tenth meeting of the 2019 IAAF Diamond League, in London on 20-21 July, are now available.
The entry lists will be useful for contestants in the Fantasy Diamond League.
2019 IAAF Diamond League calendar
3 May - Doha, QAT
18 May - Shanghai, CHN
30 May - Stockholm, SWE
6 Jun - Rome, ITA
13 Jun - Oslo, NOR
16 Jun - Rabat, MAR
30 Jun - Stanford, USA
5 Jul - Lausanne, SUI
12 Jul - Monaco, MON
20-21 Jul - London, GBR
18 Aug - Birmingham, GBR
24 Aug - Paris, FRA
29 Aug - Zurich, SUI
6 Sep - Brussels, BEL
