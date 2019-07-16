LONDON PROVISIONAL ENTRY LISTS, AS AT 16 JULY – IAAF DIAMOND LEAGUE

Submitted by chucky on Tue, 07/16/2019 - 17:52.



The provisional entry lists for the tenth meeting of the 2019 IAAF Diamond League, in London on 20-21 July, are now available.

The entry lists will be useful for contestants in the Fantasy Diamond League.

2019 IAAF Diamond League calendar

3 May - Doha, QAT

18 May - Shanghai, CHN

30 May - Stockholm, SWE

6 Jun - Rome, ITA

13 Jun - Oslo, NOR

16 Jun - Rabat, MAR

30 Jun - Stanford, USA

5 Jul - Lausanne, SUI

12 Jul - Monaco, MON

20-21 Jul - London, GBR

18 Aug - Birmingham, GBR

24 Aug - Paris, FRA

29 Aug - Zurich, SUI

6 Sep - Brussels, BEL