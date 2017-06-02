London Marathon Winner Mary Keitany to Challenge Boston Marathon Winner Edna Kiplagat at NYRR New York Mini 10K

Submitted by chucky on Thu, 06/01/2017 - 12:09.

NYRR Team for Kids Ambassador and five-time New York City Marathon champion Tatyana McFadden to pace second edition of Girls’ Run - New York, May 31, 2017 — The NYRR New York Mini 10K, established in 1972 as the world’s first road race exclusively for women, will feature a hotly contested matchup of this year’s London Marathon champion, Mary Keitany, and Boston Marathon champion, Edna Kiplagat, in iconic Central Park on Saturday, June 10.

Professional athletes from 10 different countries – including 11 Olympians – will race in the event, which will be aired live on USATF.TV and will feature three past race champions in Mamitu Daska (2013), Keitany (2015) and Kiplagat (2012).

Keitany, 35, of Kenya, is the three-time defending TCS New York City Marathon champion, having last November become the first athlete to score three straight victories since Grete Waitz won five in a row from 1982 to 1986. This past April, she broke the marathon world record for a women’s only race by 41 seconds when she won the Virgin Money London Marathon for the third time. At her NYRR New York Mini 10K debut in 2015, she won in 31:15.

Kiplagat, 37, of Kenya, won her Boston Marathon debut this April, adding to an already impressive resume when it comes to Abbott World Marathon Majors events. She won her New York City Marathon debut in 2010 and is a two-time IAAF World Championships gold medalist in the marathon. This will be her fourth time racing the NYRR New York Mini 10K, with her lone victory coming in 2012.

Additional Notable Professional Athlete Backgrounds and Performances

Joyce Chepkirui, 28, of Kenya, finished as the runner-up at both the 2015 and 2016 editions of the United Airlines NYC Half and placed fourth at the 2016 TCS New York City Marathon in her debut in the event. She is also a two-time winner of the UAE Healthy Kidney 10K in Central Park.

Mamitu Daska, 33, of Ethiopia, won the 2013 NYRR New York Mini 10K and most recently the 2017 UAE Healthy Kidney 10K – also in Central Park. She finished as runner-up at the 2009 NYC Half, 2014 UAE Healthy Kidney 10K and 2014 NYRR New York Mini 10K; her road best time for 10K came in her 2014 B.A.A. 10K win.

Jo Pavey, 43, of Great Britain, is a five-time Olympian, having competed at every Games since 2000. She won gold over 10,000 meters at the 2014 European Championships and captured the bronze medal at that distance at the 2007 World Championships. She finished seventh in her NYRR New York Mini 10K debut in 2011.

Betsy Saina, 28, of Kenya, clocked a personal-best over 10,000 meters in her Olympic debut last summer and had the fastest road 10K time in the world in 2014. In her NYRR New York Mini 10K debut, she finished as the runner-up behind Keitany in 2015.

Aliphine Tuliamuk, 28, of Santa Fe, NM, is originally from Kenya and gained her U.S. citizenship last year. She’s fresh off a second consecutive first-place finish at the USATF 25K Championships and was runner-up at the 2016 NYRR New York Mini 10K.

Founded in 1972 as the six-mile Crazylegs Mini Marathon, the NYRR New York Mini 10K got its name when race founder Fred Lebow convinced the sponsor to support a six-mile “mini” marathon—named for the miniskirt, a big fashion trend of the times. Seventy-two women finished that first race, which helped show that women deserved to run in road races as much as their male counterparts. Three weeks later, Title IX was signed into law, guaranteeing women the right to participate in school sports and creating new opportunities for female athletes. The International Olympic Committee added the women’s marathon to the Olympic program for the first time at the 1984 Los Angeles Games, a decision sparked by the growth of women’s road racing, which was led by the success of the Mini.

From those who led the way 46 years ago, such as race legends Kathrine Switzer and Nina Kuscsik and the event’s inaugural champion Jacqueline (Marsh) Dixon, to the 191,258 women who have finished the race since 1972, the NYRR New York Mini 10K has served as one of the most impactful women’s races in running history.

The second annual Girls’ Run at the NYRR New York Mini 10K, a 1.4-mile race for girls ages 7-18, will kick off race day at 7:25 a.m. and will be paced this year by NYRR Team for Kids Ambassador and five-time New York City Marathon champion Tatyana McFadden. Nearly 500 girls will follow McFadden’s lead in the Girls’ Run, which will start at the same Columbus Circle location as the professional athletes and will head up Central Park West before finishing at the same finish line as the TCS New York City Marathon in Central Park.

The adult 10K race will begin at 8:00 a.m. on Central Park West at 61st Street and will finish at 67th Street on West Drive. Runners will vie for a first-place prize of $10,000 as part of the $35,150 prize purse.

Professional Athlete Field – NYRR New York Mini 10K

Name

10K Road Personal Best

Twitter Handle

Joyce Chepkirui, KEN

30:38

Mary Keitany, KEN

30:45

Betsy Saina, KEN

30:46

@bcsaina

Mamitu Daska, ETH

31:04

@mamitu_daska

Edna Kiplagat, KEN

31:06

@kiplagatedna

Gemma Steel, GBR

31:27

@GemmaSteel4

Jo Pavey, GBR

31:47

@jopavey

Diane Nukuri, BDI

31:49

@dnjbdi

Aliphine Tuliamuk, USA

31:52

@aliphinetuliamu

Kayoko Fukushi, JPN

31:57

Natosha Rogers, USA

31:59

Amy Van Alstine, USA

32:52

@alynne77

Eva Vrabovca, CZE

33:02

Meghan Krifchin, USA

33:22

Beth Potter, GBR

33:29

@beth_potter

Beverly Ramos, PUR

33:29

@Beverly_Ramos

Sara Galimberti, ITA

33:29

@saragalimberti

Milly Clark, AUS

33:33

@millyjane14

Sara Dossena, ITA

33:41

@sarydossy

Grace Kahura, KEN

34:02

@gracetherunner1

Caroline Williams, USA

34:57

@cwilly

