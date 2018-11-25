London Culbreath and Cruz Gomez Capture First Place Titles in 40th Annual Foot Locker Cross Country Championships South Regiona

Submitted by chucky on Sun, 11/25/2018 - 14:43.

London Culbreath of McKinney, Texas and Cruz Gomez of Donna, Texas, won the Foot Locker Cross Country Championships (FLCCC) South Regional today. Culbreath, a junior at McKinney North High School, claimed the title in the girls’ championship race in 17:12.9. Heidi Nielson, a sophomore from Katy, Texas, finished second in 17:15.7, and Brynn Brown of Denton, Texas, placed third in 17:17.2. Returning to the FLCCC National Finals for the second time are Nielson, Adoette Vaughan (6th place) of Dallas and Alyssa Hendrix (7th place) of Riverview, Fla.

Gomez took the title in the boys’ championship race in 15:04.8. Robert Carter Cheeseman, now a two-time FLCCC National Finalist, from Keller, Texas, placed second in 15:05, and Daniel O’Brien, of Lynchburg, Va., finished third in 15:07.7.

Joining Cheeseman in returning to the FLCCC National Finals for the second time are Camren Fischer (5th place) and Jake Renfree (7th place). Graydon Morris (8th place) of Aledo, Texas is now a three-time FLCCC National Finalist.

WHEN/WHERE: Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018

McAlpine Greenway Park in Charlotte, N.C.

COURSE/WEATHER: 5,000-meter course; wet and muddy course; 37 degrees

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS: The top 10 boys and the top 10 girls in the seeded races qualify to compete against runners from the Northeast, Midwest and West Regional meets in the Foot Locker Cross Country Championships National Finals, on Saturday, Dec. 8 at Morley Field, Balboa Park in San Diego.

2018 Foot Locker Cross Country Championships – South Regional Results

McAlpine Creek Park – Charlotte, N.C.

Boys

Place Name Hometown High School Time 1) Cruz Gomez Donna, Texas Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Memorial Early College High School (12) 15:04.8 2) Robert Carter Cheeseman Keller, Texas Fort Worth Christian High School (12) 15:05 3) Daniel O’Brien Lynchburg, Va. Virginia Episcopal High School (11) 15:07.7 4) Colin Baker Mt. Pleasant, S.C. Academic Magnet (12) 15:08.7 5) Camren Fischer Fayetteville, Ark. Fayetteville High School (12) 15:09.8 6) Cole Bullock Chattanooga, Tenn. Red Bank High School (12) 15:10.5 7) Jake Renfree Knoxville, Tenn. Knoxville Catholic High School (12) 15:10.5 8) Graydon Morris Aledo, Texas Aledo High School (11) 15:12.7 9) Silas Winders Mansfield, Tenn. Henry County High School (11) 15:13.2 10) David Ahlmeyer Hendersonville, Tenn. Beech Senior High School (12) 15:14.8

Girls