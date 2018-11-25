London Culbreath and Cruz Gomez Capture First Place Titles in 40th Annual Foot Locker Cross Country Championships South Regiona

National CalendarNational Results
London Culbreath and Cruz Gomez Capture First Place Titles in 40th Annual Foot Locker Cross Country Championships South Regional

11/25/2018

s.jpgLondon Culbreath of McKinney, Texas and Cruz Gomez of Donna, Texas, won the Foot Locker Cross Country Championships (FLCCC) South Regional today.  Culbreath, a junior at McKinney North High School, claimed the title in the girls’ championship race in 17:12.9.  Heidi Nielson, a sophomore from Katy, Texas, finished second in 17:15.7, and Brynn Brown of Denton, Texas, placed third in 17:17.2.  Returning to the FLCCC National Finals for the second time are Nielson, Adoette Vaughan (6th place) of Dallas and Alyssa Hendrix (7th place) of Riverview, Fla.

Gomez took the title in the boys’ championship race in 15:04.8.  Robert Carter Cheeseman, now a two-time FLCCC National Finalist, from Keller, Texas, placed second in 15:05, and Daniel O’Brien, of Lynchburg, Va., finished third in 15:07.7.

Joining Cheeseman in returning to the FLCCC National Finals for the second time are Camren Fischer (5th place) and Jake Renfree (7th place). Graydon Morris (8th place) of Aledo, Texas is now a three-time FLCCC National Finalist.

 

WHEN/WHERE:                                Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018

                                                            McAlpine Greenway Park in Charlotte, N.C.

 

COURSE/WEATHER:                      5,000-meter course; wet and muddy course; 37 degrees

 

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS:  The top 10 boys and the top 10 girls in the seeded races qualify to compete against runners from the Northeast, Midwest and West Regional meets in the Foot Locker Cross Country Championships National Finals, on Saturday, Dec. 8 at Morley Field, Balboa Park in San Diego.

 

 

2018 Foot Locker Cross Country Championships – South Regional Results

McAlpine Creek Park – Charlotte, N.C.

Boys

 

Place

Name

Hometown

High School

Time

1)

Cruz Gomez

Donna, Texas

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Memorial Early College High School (12)

15:04.8

2)

Robert Carter Cheeseman

Keller, Texas

Fort Worth Christian High School (12)

15:05

3)

Daniel O’Brien

Lynchburg, Va.

Virginia Episcopal High School (11)

15:07.7

4)

Colin Baker

Mt. Pleasant, S.C.

Academic Magnet (12)

15:08.7

5)

Camren Fischer

Fayetteville, Ark.

Fayetteville High School (12)

15:09.8

6)

Cole Bullock

Chattanooga, Tenn.

Red Bank High School (12)

15:10.5

7)

Jake Renfree

Knoxville, Tenn.

Knoxville Catholic High School (12)

15:10.5

8)

Graydon Morris

Aledo, Texas

Aledo High School (11)

15:12.7

9)

Silas Winders

Mansfield, Tenn.

Henry County High School (11)

15:13.2

10)

David Ahlmeyer

Hendersonville, Tenn.

Beech Senior High School (12)

15:14.8

 

Girls

 

Place

Name

Hometown

High School

Time

1)

London Culbreath

McKinney, Texas

McKinney North High School (11)

17:12.9

2)

Heidi Nielson

Katy, Texas

Cinco Ranch High School (10)

17:15.7

3)

Brynn Brown

Denton, Texas

Guyer High School (10)

17:17.2

4)

Valerie Lastra

Hileah, Fla.

Mater Academy Charter School (11)

17:17.5

5)

Allison Wilson

Montgomery, Texas

Montgomery High School (12)

17:20.1

6)

Adoette Vaughan

Dallas, Texas

Hockaday High School (12)

17:21.7

7)

Alyssa Hendrix

Riverview, Fla.

Riverview High School (11)

17:24.9

8)

Jenna Hutchins

Johnson City, Texas

Science Hill High School (9)

17:25.8

9)

Ava Peeples

Dallas, Texas

Lake Highlands High School (12)

17:26.1

10)

Victoria Patterson

Greenville, S.C.

Deerfield Academy (11)

17:27.1

 




