Korir, Heath lead Team USATF at 2018 Great Edinburgh XCountry Challenge

korir.jpg(USATF) - ]INDIANAPOLIS -- Team USATF will have a talent-laden roster January 13, 2018 as it returns to Scotland to take on the world at the 2018 Great Edinburgh XCountry Challenge at Holyrood Park. At last year's event, the U.S. took top honors for the second time in three years with 149 points, beating out Team Europe (152 points) and Team Great Britain (208 points) for the title.

Defending men's champion Leonard Korir and three-time winner Garrett Heath lead a squad that also features USATF Club Cross Country champion Ian La Mere and 2013 IAAF World Outdoor Championships team member Chris Derrick. Korir, a 2016 Olympian at 10,000m, outkicked Britain's Callum Hawkins last year to win in 24:03 and help the U.S. to the team title.

2016 Olympic marathon seventh-placer Desi Linden drops down in distance to lead the American women, and she will be joined by 2015 NCAA cross country champion Molly Seidel and reigning USATF Half Marathon champion Natosha Rogers, who finished 23rd at the IAAF World Cross Country Championships in March. Team USATF tied for second in the women's point standings in 2017.

Looking to defend their team title, the junior women will have California state champion Claudia Lane, who also won the Foot Locker national meet on December 9, along with NXN Nike Cross Nationals runner-up Kelsey Chmiel. Katelynne Hart was the runner-up to Lane at Foot Locker, while Iowa State's Cailie Logue was fourth at the Big Ten championships.

Team USATF's junior men also took home top team honors last time out, and Foot Locker champion Dylan Jacobs will help defend that title. Texas 5A state champion Graydon Morris, runner-up at Foot Locker, and Illinois state champion Danny Kilrea, who was fifth at the NXN Nike Cross Nationals and third at Foot Locker, add quality depth.

The popular co-ed 4x1K relay will see sub-13:20 5,000m performer Will Geoghegan and steeplechaser Travis Mahoney team up with 2017 NCAA 1500m sixth-placer Rebecca Mehra and Ayla Granados to try and move up one spot atop the podium after a second-place finish in 2017.

The 2018 Great Edinburgh XCountry International Challenge will be available live on USATF.TV+PLUS.

Follow the action on Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and Facebook using the hashtag #GEXC2018.

Team USATF Roster - 2018 Great Edinburgh XCountry Challenge

 

ATHLETE                              HOMETOWN                                     USATF ASSOCIATION

8k Senior Men

Emmanuel Bor                      Colorado Springs, Colorado                Colorado

Chris Derrick                         Portland, Oregon                               Oregon

Trevor Dunbar                      Boulder, Colorado                              Colorado

Garrett Heath                       Seattle, Washington                          Pacific Northwest

Leonard Korir                        Colorado Springs, Colorado                Colorado

Ian La Mere                          Green Bay, Wisconsin                        Wisconsin

Ryan Mahalsky                      Rochester, Michigan                          Michigan

Morgan Pearson                    Boulder, Colorado                              Colorado

Abbabiya Simbassa               Colorado Springs, Colorado                Colorado

 

6km Senior Women

Chelsea Blaase                      Rochester Hills, Michigan                  Michigan

Anne-Marie Blaney                Rochester Hills, Michigan                   Michigan

Desiree Linden                      Washington Township, Michigan       Michigan

Rosa Moriello                         Brighton, Massachusetts                   New England

Olivia Pratt                            Rochester Hills, Michigan                   Michigan

Natosha Rogers                    Litton, Colorado                                 New England

Molly Seidel                           Watertown, Massachusetts                New England

Makenna Smith                     Rancho Santa Margarita, California     Southern California

Katrina Spratford                  Woonsocket, Rhode Island                New England

 

6km Junior Women

Kelsey Chmiel                        Greenfield Center, New York              Adirondack

Maggie Farrell                       Battle Creek, Michigan                       Michigan

Katelynne Hart                      Glen Ellyn, Illinois                              Illinois

Claudia Lane                         Malibu, California                               Southern California

Cailie Logue                           Erie, Kansas                                      Kansas

Emily Venters                       Lawrence, Kansas                             Kansas

 

6km Junior Men

Drew Bosley                          Thiensville, Wisconsin                        Wisconsin

Dustin Horter                       Liberty Township, Ohio                      Ohio

Dylan Jacobs                         Orland Park, Illinois                           Illinois

Danny Kilrea                         LaGrange, Illinois                              Illinois

Clayton Mendez                    Chicago, Illinois                                 Illinois

Graydon Morris                     Aledo, Texas                                     Southwestern

 

4x1km Senior Relay

Will Geoghegan                     Brunswick, Maine                              Maine

Travis Mahoney                     Old Bridge, New Jersey                      New York

Ayla Granados                       Castro Valley, California                     Pacific

Rebecca Mehra                     Palos Verdes Estates, California          Pacific




