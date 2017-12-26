Korir, Heath lead Team USATF at 2018 Great Edinburgh XCountry Challenge
(USATF) - ]INDIANAPOLIS -- Team USATF will have a talent-laden roster January 13, 2018 as it returns to Scotland to take on the world at the 2018 Great Edinburgh XCountry Challenge at Holyrood Park. At last year's event, the U.S. took top honors for the second time in three years with 149 points, beating out Team Europe (152 points) and Team Great Britain (208 points) for the title.
Defending men's champion Leonard Korir and three-time winner Garrett Heath lead a squad that also features USATF Club Cross Country champion Ian La Mere and 2013 IAAF World Outdoor Championships team member Chris Derrick. Korir, a 2016 Olympian at 10,000m, outkicked Britain's Callum Hawkins last year to win in 24:03 and help the U.S. to the team title.
2016 Olympic marathon seventh-placer Desi Linden drops down in distance to lead the American women, and she will be joined by 2015 NCAA cross country champion Molly Seidel and reigning USATF Half Marathon champion Natosha Rogers, who finished 23rd at the IAAF World Cross Country Championships in March. Team USATF tied for second in the women's point standings in 2017.
Looking to defend their team title, the junior women will have California state champion Claudia Lane, who also won the Foot Locker national meet on December 9, along with NXN Nike Cross Nationals runner-up Kelsey Chmiel. Katelynne Hart was the runner-up to Lane at Foot Locker, while Iowa State's Cailie Logue was fourth at the Big Ten championships.
Team USATF's junior men also took home top team honors last time out, and Foot Locker champion Dylan Jacobs will help defend that title. Texas 5A state champion Graydon Morris, runner-up at Foot Locker, and Illinois state champion Danny Kilrea, who was fifth at the NXN Nike Cross Nationals and third at Foot Locker, add quality depth.
The popular co-ed 4x1K relay will see sub-13:20 5,000m performer Will Geoghegan and steeplechaser Travis Mahoney team up with 2017 NCAA 1500m sixth-placer Rebecca Mehra and Ayla Granados to try and move up one spot atop the podium after a second-place finish in 2017.
The 2018 Great Edinburgh XCountry International Challenge will be available live on USATF.TV+PLUS.
Team USATF Roster - 2018 Great Edinburgh XCountry Challenge
ATHLETE HOMETOWN USATF ASSOCIATION
8k Senior Men
Emmanuel Bor Colorado Springs, Colorado Colorado
Chris Derrick Portland, Oregon Oregon
Trevor Dunbar Boulder, Colorado Colorado
Garrett Heath Seattle, Washington Pacific Northwest
Leonard Korir Colorado Springs, Colorado Colorado
Ian La Mere Green Bay, Wisconsin Wisconsin
Ryan Mahalsky Rochester, Michigan Michigan
Morgan Pearson Boulder, Colorado Colorado
Abbabiya Simbassa Colorado Springs, Colorado Colorado
6km Senior Women
Chelsea Blaase Rochester Hills, Michigan Michigan
Anne-Marie Blaney Rochester Hills, Michigan Michigan
Desiree Linden Washington Township, Michigan Michigan
Rosa Moriello Brighton, Massachusetts New England
Olivia Pratt Rochester Hills, Michigan Michigan
Natosha Rogers Litton, Colorado New England
Molly Seidel Watertown, Massachusetts New England
Makenna Smith Rancho Santa Margarita, California Southern California
Katrina Spratford Woonsocket, Rhode Island New England
6km Junior Women
Kelsey Chmiel Greenfield Center, New York Adirondack
Maggie Farrell Battle Creek, Michigan Michigan
Katelynne Hart Glen Ellyn, Illinois Illinois
Claudia Lane Malibu, California Southern California
Cailie Logue Erie, Kansas Kansas
Emily Venters Lawrence, Kansas Kansas
6km Junior Men
Drew Bosley Thiensville, Wisconsin Wisconsin
Dustin Horter Liberty Township, Ohio Ohio
Dylan Jacobs Orland Park, Illinois Illinois
Danny Kilrea LaGrange, Illinois Illinois
Clayton Mendez Chicago, Illinois Illinois
Graydon Morris Aledo, Texas Southwestern
4x1km Senior Relay
Will Geoghegan Brunswick, Maine Maine
Travis Mahoney Old Bridge, New Jersey New York
Ayla Granados Castro Valley, California Pacific
Rebecca Mehra Palos Verdes Estates, California Pacific
