Korir, Heath lead Team USATF at 2018 Great Edinburgh XCountry Challenge

(USATF) - ]INDIANAPOLIS -- Team USATF will have a talent-laden roster January 13, 2018 as it returns to Scotland to take on the world at the 2018 Great Edinburgh XCountry Challenge at Holyrood Park. At last year's event, the U.S. took top honors for the second time in three years with 149 points, beating out Team Europe (152 points) and Team Great Britain (208 points) for the title.

Defending men's champion Leonard Korir and three-time winner Garrett Heath lead a squad that also features USATF Club Cross Country champion Ian La Mere and 2013 IAAF World Outdoor Championships team member Chris Derrick. Korir, a 2016 Olympian at 10,000m, outkicked Britain's Callum Hawkins last year to win in 24:03 and help the U.S. to the team title.

2016 Olympic marathon seventh-placer Desi Linden drops down in distance to lead the American women, and she will be joined by 2015 NCAA cross country champion Molly Seidel and reigning USATF Half Marathon champion Natosha Rogers, who finished 23rd at the IAAF World Cross Country Championships in March. Team USATF tied for second in the women's point standings in 2017.

Looking to defend their team title, the junior women will have California state champion Claudia Lane, who also won the Foot Locker national meet on December 9, along with NXN Nike Cross Nationals runner-up Kelsey Chmiel. Katelynne Hart was the runner-up to Lane at Foot Locker, while Iowa State's Cailie Logue was fourth at the Big Ten championships.

Team USATF's junior men also took home top team honors last time out, and Foot Locker champion Dylan Jacobs will help defend that title. Texas 5A state champion Graydon Morris, runner-up at Foot Locker, and Illinois state champion Danny Kilrea, who was fifth at the NXN Nike Cross Nationals and third at Foot Locker, add quality depth.

The popular co-ed 4x1K relay will see sub-13:20 5,000m performer Will Geoghegan and steeplechaser Travis Mahoney team up with 2017 NCAA 1500m sixth-placer Rebecca Mehra and Ayla Granados to try and move up one spot atop the podium after a second-place finish in 2017.

Team USATF Roster - 2018 Great Edinburgh XCountry Challenge

ATHLETE HOMETOWN USATF ASSOCIATION

8k Senior Men

Emmanuel Bor Colorado Springs, Colorado Colorado

Chris Derrick Portland, Oregon Oregon

Trevor Dunbar Boulder, Colorado Colorado

Garrett Heath Seattle, Washington Pacific Northwest

Leonard Korir Colorado Springs, Colorado Colorado

Ian La Mere Green Bay, Wisconsin Wisconsin

Ryan Mahalsky Rochester, Michigan Michigan

Morgan Pearson Boulder, Colorado Colorado

Abbabiya Simbassa Colorado Springs, Colorado Colorado

6km Senior Women

Chelsea Blaase Rochester Hills, Michigan Michigan

Anne-Marie Blaney Rochester Hills, Michigan Michigan

Desiree Linden Washington Township, Michigan Michigan

Rosa Moriello Brighton, Massachusetts New England

Olivia Pratt Rochester Hills, Michigan Michigan

Natosha Rogers Litton, Colorado New England

Molly Seidel Watertown, Massachusetts New England

Makenna Smith Rancho Santa Margarita, California Southern California

Katrina Spratford Woonsocket, Rhode Island New England

6km Junior Women

Kelsey Chmiel Greenfield Center, New York Adirondack

Maggie Farrell Battle Creek, Michigan Michigan

Katelynne Hart Glen Ellyn, Illinois Illinois

Claudia Lane Malibu, California Southern California

Cailie Logue Erie, Kansas Kansas

Emily Venters Lawrence, Kansas Kansas

6km Junior Men

Drew Bosley Thiensville, Wisconsin Wisconsin

Dustin Horter Liberty Township, Ohio Ohio

Dylan Jacobs Orland Park, Illinois Illinois

Danny Kilrea LaGrange, Illinois Illinois

Clayton Mendez Chicago, Illinois Illinois

Graydon Morris Aledo, Texas Southwestern

4x1km Senior Relay

Will Geoghegan Brunswick, Maine Maine

Travis Mahoney Old Bridge, New Jersey New York

Ayla Granados Castro Valley, California Pacific

Rebecca Mehra Palos Verdes Estates, California Pacific