Kipsang and Kosgei latest additions to London Marathon fields

Former world record-holder Wilson Kipsang and Chicago Marathon champion Brigid Kosgei are among the latest athletes added to the line-up for the Virgin Money London Marathon, an IAAF Gold Label road race, on 28 April.

Kipsang won the London Marathon in 2012 and 2014, setting a course record of 2:04:29 on his second triumph. In between those victories, he earned the Olympic bronze medal in 2012 and set a world record of 2:03:23 in Berlin in 2013.

Owner of four sub-2:04 marathon performances, Kipsang will be making his sixth appearance at the London Marathon and will line up against the man who now owns the course record and world record, Eliud Kipchoge.

“This will be a comeback race for me,” said Kipsang, who will also face multiple world and Olympic champion Mo Farah and last year’s runner-up Shura Kitata. “I’m focused on winning.”

Fellow Kenyan Brigid Kosgei will also return to the British capital. The 24-year-old finished second last year in 2:20:13 before going on to smash her PB with 2:18:35 when winning at the Chicago Marathon six months later.