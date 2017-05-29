Kiplagat leads Kenya’s marathon selections for IAAF World Championships London 2017

Submitted by chucky on Fri, 05/26/2017 - 12:19.

(IAAF)-Two-time world champion Edna Kiplagat has been named as one of Kenya’s marathon runners for the IAAF World Championships London 2017.

The 37-year-old, who won the marathon at the 2011 and 2013 IAAF World Championships, will be competing at her fourth World Championships. Last month she won the Boston Marathon in 2:21:52, following podium finishes in Chicago and Tokyo last year.

World silver medallist Helah Kiprop and Commonwealth champion Flomenah Cheyech will join her on the team. Paris Marathon winner Purity Rionoripo and 2013 Amsterdam Marathon winner Valentine Kipketer have been named as reserves.

Recent London Marathon winner Daniel Wanjiru leads the men’s team. The 24-year-old, who upstaged an experienced field to win in the British capital last month, will be making his major championships debut.

Boston Marathon winner Geoffrey Kirui is no stranger to championship racing, having represented Kenya internationally on four occasions. But the IAAF World Championships London 2017 will be just his fourth marathon to date.

Gideon Kipketer earned his spot on the team after finishing second in Tokyo earlier this year in a PB of 2:05:51, while Paris Marathon winner Paul Lonyangata is the reserve.

The IAAF World Championships London 2017 runs from 4-13 August with both marathons taking place on 6 August.

Kenyan marathon team for IAAF World Championships London 2017

Men: Gideon Kipketer, Geoffrey Kirui, Daniel Wanjiru

Reserve: Paul Lonyangata

Women: Flomena Cheyech Daniel, Edna Kiplagat, Helah Kiprop

Reserve: Valentine Kipketer Jepkorir, Purity Rionorip