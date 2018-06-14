Kenya’s Mary Keitany Wins Third NYRR New York Mini 10K

Submitted by chucky on Mon, 06/11/2018 - 12:11.

New York, June 9, 2018 – Kenya’s Mary Keitany won her third NYRR New York Mini 10K on Saturday, June 9 in a time of 30:59, the fifth fastest time in the event’s 47-year history, and the United States’ Susannah Scaroni won the event’s first-ever professional wheelchair division title in what is believed to be a world-best time of 22:48.

A total of 8,273 runners raced through Central Park at the 2018 NYRR New York Mini 10K, as the event surpassed the 200,000 total finisher mark, dating back to when it began as the world’s first road race exclusively for women in 1972. There have now been 208,006 finishers in event history.

Keitany, a three-time TCS New York City Marathon champion, clocked the fourth fastest 10K road time of 2018 and the fastest NYRR New York Mini 10K winning time in 16 years. Two Americans rounded out the top three, with Aliphine Tuliamuk taking second in 32:08 for her third consecutive Mini 10K podium appearance and Molly Huddle finishing third in 32:25.

The 2018 Boston Marathon champion Des Linden was 14th in 35:12, with Boston Marathon runner-up Sarah Sellers taking 17th in 35:29.

In the first-ever professional wheelchair division at the event, Scaroni, the 2017 United Airlines NYC Half champion, won her second NYRR race as personal bests were recorded across the board. Five-time New York City Marathon champion Tatyana McFadden was second in 23:34, while two-time New York City Marathon champion Amanda McGrory was third in 24:28 on her birthday.

The third annual Rising New York Road Runners race at the NYRR New York Mini 10K kicked off race day, as girls ages 12-18 ran 1.2 miles, starting at the same Columbus Circle location as the 10K and heading Central Park West before entering Central Park and finishing at the 72nd Street Transverse. It included a youth wheelchair heat for the first time, and all participants of the youth run received a free pair of New Balance running shoes donated by Citi. Ishil Kirkhan won the Rising New York Road Runners race, and Sarah Maher won the youth wheelchair heat.

The NYRR New York Mini 10K was founded as the world’s original women’s only road race in 1972, and was first called the six-mile Crazylegs Mini Marathon. The NYRR New York Mini 10K got its current name when race founder Fred Lebow convinced the sponsor to support a six-mile “mini” marathon—named for the miniskirt, a big fashion trend of the times. Seventy-two women finished that first race, which helped show that women deserved to run in road races as much as their male counterparts. Three weeks later, Title IX was signed into law, guaranteeing women the right to participate in school sports and creating new opportunities for female athletes. The International Olympic Committee added the women’s marathon to the Olympic program for the first time at the 1984 Los Angeles Games, a decision sparked by the growth of women’s road racing, which was led by the success of the Mini. From those who led the way 47 years ago, such as race legends Kathrine Switzer and Nina Kuscsik and the event’s inaugural champion Jacqueline (Marsh) Dixon, to the 199,733 women who have finished the race since 1972, the NYRR New York Mini 10K has served as one of the most impactful women’s races in running history.

