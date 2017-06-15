Keitany has now won her last five consecutive New York Road Runners races and will return on November 5 to go for her fourth

Submitted by chucky on Mon, 06/12/2017 - 15:44.

(NYRR) - NEW YORK (June 10, 2017) — Three-time defending TCS New York City Marathon champion, Mary Keitany of Kenya, took her second victory in as many appearances at the NYRR New York Mini 10K on Saturday in Central Park, finishing the race in a blistering time of 31:20. The 35-year-old, who crossed the line more than 48 seconds ahead of the rest of the field, has now won her last five consecutive New York Road Runners races and will return on November 5 to go for her fourth consecutive TCS New York City Marathon title.

Ethiopia’s Mamitu Daska finished second in 32:09 – her third time making the podium in the event – just two months after taking the title at the UAE Healthy Kidney 10K.

Aliphine Tuliamuk of the U.S. rounded out the top three with her second consecutive podium finish in the event, clocking in at 32:14. Kenyan-born Tuliamuk obtained her U.S. citizenship in 2016 and in her first year as an American claimed national road titles over 5K, 20K and 25K.

This year’s race began on Central Park West at 61st Street and finished at 67th Street on West Drive, with runners vying first-place prize of $10,000 as part of the $35,150 prize purse.

In total, 8,419 runners crossed the finish line at this year’s NYRR New York Mini 10K, the world’s first women’s-only road race which has brought together generations of women since 1972. The NYRR New York Mini 10K got its name when race founder Fred Lebow convinced the sponsor to support a six-mile “mini” marathon—named for the miniskirt—rather than a full marathon. It was the world’s first road race exclusively for women, with the inaugural race having 78 entrants. The race’s first-ever winner, Jacki Marsh-Dixon, held the finish-line tape at the race’s 46th running on Saturday.

The second edition of the Girls’ Run at the NYRR New York Mini 10K was paced by NYRR Team for Kids Ambassador Tatyana McFadden, one day after she announced she’ll be returning in November in search of her record-breaking sixth win in the wheelchair division of the TCS New York City Marathon. The Girls’ Run was a 1.4-mile race for girls ages 7-18, and was the final event of the spring NYRR Youth Running Series.

