Kara Goucher interview at RnR San Antonio with Larry Eder, RunBlogRun

Kara Goucher is a two time Olympian and World Championship Silver medalist at 10,000 meters. In 2008 and 2012, Kara ran on Olympic teams, and did so well. In 2016, Kara Goucher came oh so close to making the Olympic team, finishing a difficult 4th place.

Kara is married to Adam Goucher, a 2000 Olympian at 5000 meters. They have a son named Colt, just entering second grade. Kara spoke to www.runblogrun.com on a variety of subjects. She spoke about her career as an elite track athlete, and her move to the marathon.

This is a second run at a career at running. Kara is taking one day at a time. At San Antonio, Kara ran 1:15:56, and she began slow. Kara Goucher is planning to run the Houston Marathon on January 19, 2019.

We wish her much luck.

Thanks to Brian Eder on producing our Sound Cloud interviews.