Joshua Cheptegei runs world record 15K

Joshua Cheptegei won the 2018 NN Seven Hills Race in a new world record of 41.05 taking 8 seconds of the previous world record.

Cheptegei took the lead in the beginning of the race and he saw his pacers drop off early so he had to run the second part of the race alone. Cheptegei managed to hold his pace and continued to race towards the finish line. After having won:

“After 10km I was above the schedule of the world record so I decided to accelerate at 12km. The last kilometer was hard but I really enjoyed. I am very proud of my achievement and want to thank the organization and my team”. Cheptegei said shortly after crossing the finish line. Joshua Cheptegei won the Seven Hills races 4 times in a row.

On the womens side Stella Chesang, the Commonwealth Champion on the 10,000m won the race in a fast time of 47:19.

