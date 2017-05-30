Joe Kovacs named USATF Athlete of the Week following world’s best throw since 2003

Submitted by chucky on Thu, 05/25/2017 - 12:51.

INDIANAPOLIS -- Reigning World Champion in the shot put Joe Kovacs (Bethlehem, Pennsylvania) astounded the competition at last week’s Tucson Elite Classic, improving on his PR with the world’s best throw since 2003.

Kovacs threw 22.57m/74-0.75 on his first attempt to put him eighth in the world all-time. The 2016 Olympic silver medalist will next compete at IAAF Diamond League Nike Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon.

Click here to read more about Nike Prefontaine Classic at University of Oregon.

Other notable performances:

Hillary Bor(Colorado Springs, Colorado) established dominance a third into the men’s 3000m steeplechase at USATF Distance Classic, entering the final two laps with a substantial lead over the field. The Rio Olympian easily met the world standard in 8:23:08, running the fastest time in the world this year.

2016 Olympic gold medalist Matt Centrowitz(Arnold, Maryland) bested multi-time Olympic champion Mo Farah for the first time ever in the men’s 1500m at USATF Distance Classic in 3:33.41. Centrowitz, Farah and Chris O’Hare all broke the previous facility and meet records, besting Farah’s previous mark of 3:34.66.

Rio Olympian Brenda Martinez(Rancho Cucamonga, California)crushed the women’s 800m at the USATF Distance Classic, meeting the world standard and breaking both event and stadium records in 1:58.79. Martinez’s time ranks fourth fastest in the world this year.

Now in its 16th year, USATF’s Athlete of the Week program is designed to recognize outstanding performers at all levels of the sport. USATF names a new honoree each week and features the athlete on USATF.org. Selections are based on top performances and results from the previous week.

2017 Winners: January 5, Miranda Melville; January 12, Leonard Korir; January 19, Jordan Hasay; January 26, Keni Harrison; February 2, Michael Wardian; February 9, Mikey Brannigan; February 16, Ajee’ Wilson; February 23, Kathy Martin; March 2, Keturah Orji; March 9, Noah Lyles; March 16, Christian Walker; March 23, Allen Woodard; March 30, Bob Lida; April 6, Anna Rohrer; April 12, Sydney McLaughlin; April 19, Ben True; April 26, Jordan Hasay; May 3, Clayton Murphy; May 10, Gwen Berry; May 17, Christian Coleman; May 24, Joe Kovacs.

We welcome your nominations!

To nominate an athlete for USATF Athlete of the Week, please send a detailed email about his/her performance to Communications@usatf.org.

Fans can follow along with #USATF onTwitter,Instagram,SnapchatandFacebook.