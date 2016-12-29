Jerry Schumacher Named FloTrack American Distance Coach of the Year

Submitted by chucky on Thu, 12/29/2016 - 17:01.

Today, FloSports, a leading direct-to-consumer sports media company, announced Jerry Schumacher is the recipient of the inaugural FloTrack American Distance Coach of the Year award, presented by T-Mobile. Along with the honor, Schumacher will receive a $10,000 cash award to support his continued dedication to distance running.

Schumacher is the head coach of the Bowerman Track Club in Portland, Ore. Since the Club’s opening in 2010, Schumacher’s has attracted and trained an elite group of record-breakers, Olympic medalists, and world championship athletes, including Amy Cragg, Shalane Flanagan, Evan Jager, and Ryan Hill. In recent years, Schumacher is recognized for the rapid growth and success of his women’s program. Six Bowerman Track Club female athletes -- many of which joined the group within the last year -- collected top finishes in 2016 for Team USA in events ranging from the steeplechase to the marathon. And most recently, Schumacher guided seven Olympians to Rio, all of which finished in the top 11 in their respective events.

“I’m very appreciative, but it’s not just me,” Schumacher said. “The face of the coach of the year award is really the Bowerman Track Club organization and all of the coaches, staff, athletes, and personnel that make the whole thing go round. That’s really who wins this whole thing.”

The FloTrack American Distance Coach of the Year award recognizes excellence in coaching American distance runners in the 2016 season. The nominees for the inaugural award were selected based on a variety of criteria, including coaching abilities, medals won by athletes, and records set. The goal of the award is to give a deserving coach additional resources to support their athletes during the upcoming season.

“For the last decade, we’ve seen up close what a struggle it can be to compete at the highest level of track,” FloSports co-founder and COO Mark Floreani said. “Many professional track coaches don’t have the sponsorships or deals in place where they can devote 100 percent of their time to their athletes. Our goal with this award is to help deserving coaches continue to pursue their passion and work with the top distance runners in the U.S.”

Jerry Schumacher won against a competitive field of distance coaches, including Mark Wetmore and Heather Burroughs, Alberto Salazar, Ray Treacy, Lee LaBadie, Drew Wartenburg, and Dan Browne. The award field was narrowed down to seven nominees and voted on by FloTrack readers, MileSplit readers, distance running athletes and fans, a panel of national media members, and the FloTrack team.

“A great coach inspires, empowers and unleashes an individual’s full potential to change the game,” said Mike Belcher, vice president of marketing at T-Mobile. “Our sponsorship of this award was a natural fit. We’re all about changing the game, which is exactly what Jerry Schumacher’s hard work is driving in professional track.”

FloSports manages FloTrack, the world’s No. 1 site covering competitive track and cross country, where athletes and fans can come for daily reporting, breaking news, live coverage, documentaries and more. In addition to FloTrack, FloSports covers 19 other online sports verticals.

For more information on FloTrack and the FloTrack American Distance Coach of the Year award, visit FloTrack.com.

About FloSports

FloSports is a direct-to-consumer, subscription-based sports media company based in Austin, Texas, that partners with event rights holders and governing bodies to unlock a world of sports coverage that true fans have been waiting for. Through live streaming of premier events, original video programming, and weekly studio shows, FloSports is growing the sports, the athletes and the fans. Current verticals under the FloSports header are Wrestling, Grappling, MMA, Elite Fitness, Boxing, Softball, Tennis, Pro Wrestling, Gymnastics, Marching, Basketball, Volleyball, eSports, Rodeo, Climbing, Swimming, Cheerleading, and Track.