IAAF DIAMOND LEAGUE TRACK & FIELD COVERAGE CONTINUES FROM BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND THIS SUNDAY AT 10 AM ET ON OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME O

STAMFORD, Conn. – August 17, 2017 – NBC Sports Group continues coverage of the IAAF Diamond League this Sunday, August 20, from Birmingham, England, live at 10 a.m. ET on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA. NBCSN will present encore coverage of the event Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.

2017 IAAF World Track & Field Championships Featuring Usain Bolt’s Final Races Reached 11.3 Million Viewers on NBC and NBCSN – Best since 2009

Coverage Streamed Live & On Demand with NBC Sports Gold’s “Track and Field Pass” including Exclusive Bonus Coverage of Field Events

Coverage will be streamed live via authentication on NBCSports.com, OlympicChannel.com, the NBC Sports app, and the Olympic Channel app, and with a subscription to NBC Sports Gold’s “Track and Field Pass.” As part of its coverage, NBC Sports Gold will present exclusive bonus coverage of field events, highlights, replays, and an exclusive 30-minute preview of the event.

The event, the 12th IAAF Diamond League meeting of 2017, is highlighted by a World Championships rematch in the women’s 400m when Americans Phyllis Francis and Allyson Felix, who finished first and third, respectively, take on silver medalist Salwa Eid Naser (Bahrain). Felix won three medals at last week’s World Championships to become the most decorated athlete in world championship history with a total of 16 medals.

The event also features Americans Kori Carter and Dalilah Muhammad, who took first and second, respectively, in the women’s 400m hurdles at the World Championships last week, facing bronze medalist Ristananna Tracey (Jamaica) in the event.

Paul Swangard calls the action joined by analysts Kellie Wells and Josh Cox.

As Usain Bolt competed in the final meet of his illustrious career, NBC Sports Group’s coverage of the 2017 IAAF World Track & Field Championships reached 11.3 million viewers on NBC and NBCSN, the best delivery for the event since 2009 (NBC/VERSUS), and up 49% compared to 2015 (NBC, 7.6 million).

NBC Sports Group presented an event-record 200+ hours of coverage of the 2017 IAAF World Track & Field Championships across linear networks NBC, NBCSN, and Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, and digital platforms NBCSports.com, OlympicChannel.com, the NBC Sports app and the Olympic Channel app – more than triple prior years.

NBC Sports Digital’s presentation of the event delivered 3 million minutes and 46,000 uniques, up 860% and 301%, respectively, from digital coverage of the event in 2015 (300,000 and 11,000). In addition, video clips of Bolt in the 100m final and 4x100m relay final racked up more than 2 million views across all platforms.

Coverage of Olympic Sports on NBC Sports Group platforms is a presentation of the Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA.



NBC SPORTS GOLD: NBC Sports Gold — NBC Sports Digital’s direct-to-consumer live streaming product — offers access to the IAAF Diamond League with its “Track and Field Pass.”

In addition to live video streaming, viewers will have access to exclusive bonus coverage of field events, full stage video replays and highlights. NBC Sports Gold’s “Track and Field Pass” gives fans access to more than 25 major marathon, track and field events from April through December 2017. The direct-to-consumer pass offers fans unprecedented coverage — including some exclusive coverage beyond what is available on linear TV in the United States — live and on-demand, online, on mobile, tablets and connected TV devices.

NBC Sports Gold’s “Track and Field Pass,” is available for $69.99 and can be purchased by visiting NBCSportsGold.com. NBC Sports Gold is available on Apple iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast and online at NBCSportsGold.com.

NBC SPORTS APP: The NBC Sports app — NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs — will stream coverage via “TV Everywhere,” giving consumers additional value for their subscription service, and making high quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The NBC Sports app is available on Apple iOS, Android and select Samsung devices, as well as on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Comcast’s X1, Roku, Win10, and Xbox.

Both the NBC Sports app and NBC Sports Gold are powered by Playmaker Media, NBC Sports Digital’s technology service which provides end-to-end support for companies in need of best-in-class live streaming and VOD solutions.

