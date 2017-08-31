IAAF DIAMOND LEAGUE TRACK & FIELD COVERAGE CONCLUDES LIVE FROM BRUSSELS, BELGIUM TOMORROW AT 2 PM ET ON OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF

Submitted by chucky on Thu, 08/31/2017 - 16:58.

STAMFORD, Conn. – August 31, 2017 – NBC Sports Group presents live coverage of the IAAF Diamond League tomorrow, Friday, September 1 at 2 p.m. ET on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, from King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium, to conclude the 2017 season and crown Diamond League champions. Encore coverage of the event will air Friday at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN and Sunday, September 3, at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.

Additional Coverage Tomorrow at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN, and Sunday, Sept. 3, at 1 p.m. ET on NBC

Reigning Triple Jump World Champion Christian Taylor & Long Jump World Champion Brittney Reese of the U.S. Highlight Coverage in Final Diamond League Event

Coverage Streamed Live, On Demand & Commercial-Free with NBC Sports Gold’s “Track and Field Pass” including Exclusive Bonus Coverage of Field Events

Coverage will be streamed live via authentication on OlympicChannel.com, the Olympic Channel app, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app., and with a subscription to NBC Sports Gold’s “Track and Field Pass.” As part of its coverage, NBC Sports Gold will present exclusive bonus coverage of field events, highlights, replays, and an exclusive 30-minute feature highlighting Diamond League action and athletes. In addition, NBC Sports Gold offers an exclusive 30-minute program focusing on the final races of Usain Bolt’s career.

The event, the final IAAF Diamond League meeting of 2017, features 10 world champions who are expected to compete for titles and prize money that totals $1.6 million. The winner of each of the 16 events in Brussels will win $50,000 and the Diamond Trophy.

2017 World Champions competing for the U.S. in Zurich include: Christian Taylor, who narrowly beat teammate Will Claye (silver) to win the men’s triple jump at the 2017 World Championships; and Brittney Reese, who bounced back from a second-place finish in Rio to claim gold at 2017 World Championships in the women’s long jump. U.S. Olympic medalists Jenny Simpson (women’s 1500m), Joe Kovacs (men’s shot put), Dalilah Muhammad (women’s 400m hurdles), and Sandi Morris (women’s pole vault), are also qualified to compete in Brussels.

Bill Doleman calls the action joined by analyst and four-time Olympic medalist Ato Boldon and analyst Paul Swangard.

Coverage of Olympic Sports on NBC Sports Group platforms is a presentation of the Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA.

ABOUT OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA: Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA is a partnership between the International Olympic Committee, the United States Olympic Committee, and NBCUniversal. The new TV network will offer fans year-round programming of Olympic Sports from around the world, highlighting their favorite American athletes and teams. Programming will emphasize live events from a broad portfolio of summer and winter Olympic Sports. It will also include Olympic-themed original content produced by all three parties, such as original programs produced by filmmakers from around the world commissioned by the global Olympic Channel; rich archival footage from the IOC and NBCU’s libraries of Olympic features and documentaries; and original Team USA programming produced by the USOC that provides authentic, wide-ranging and athlete-focused coverage of the Olympic Movement in the United States. Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will be live streamed on OlympicChannel.com, the Olympic Channel app, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app. Select replays and highlights will be available on these digital platforms as well as TeamUSA.org.

NBC SPORTS GOLD: NBC Sports Gold — NBC Sports Digital’s direct-to-consumer live streaming product — offers access to the IAAF Diamond League with its “Track and Field Pass.”

In addition to live video streaming, viewers will have access to exclusive bonus coverage of field events, full video replays and highlights. NBC Sports Gold’s “Track and Field Pass” gives fans access to more than 25 major marathons, track and field events from April through December 2017. The direct-to-consumer pass offers fans unprecedented coverage — including some exclusive coverage beyond what is available on linear TV in the United States — live and on-demand, online, on mobile, tablets and connected TV devices.

NBC Sports Gold’s “Track and Field Pass,” is available for $69.99 and can be purchased by visiting NBCSportsGold.com. NBC Sports Gold is available on Apple iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast and online at NBCSportsGold.com.

NBC SPORTS APP: The NBC Sports app — NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs — will stream coverage via “TV Everywhere,” giving consumers additional value for their subscription service, and making high quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The NBC Sports app is available on Apple iOS, Android and select Samsung devices, as well as on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Win10, and Xbox.

Both the NBC Sports app and NBC Sports Gold are powered by Playmaker Media, NBC Sports Digital’s technology service which provides end-to-end support for companies in need of best-in-class live streaming and VOD solutions.

