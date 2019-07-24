IAAF DIAMOND LEAGUE – LONDON, ENGLAND - TV COVERAGE BEGINS SUNDAY, JULY 21, AT 7 P.M. ET ON OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

Submitted by chucky on Thu, 07/18/2019 - 17:52.

The Diamond League series continues in London, where reigning European 100m champion Dina Asher-Smith will headline a star-studded women’s sprint field in front of a home crowd. Given the proximity of the event to the upcoming USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships, most top American athletes are expected to skip this stop on the circuit.

Live coverage begins Saturday, July 20, at 10 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold. TV coverage on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA begins with Day 1 on Sunday, July 21, at 7 p.m. ET, followed by Day 2 coverage on Monday, July 22, at 3 p.m. ET. NBCSN presents additional Day 2 coverage at 6 p.m. ET.