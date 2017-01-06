HOKA ONE ONE Introduces International Pro Team and Announces New Signings

Submitted by chucky on Wed, 01/04/2017 - 16:47.

HOKA ONE ONE®, a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), has launched the EVO Time to Fly elite team—a global, multi-discipline team that includes a cross-section of world-class trail and road runners, track athletes and triathletes.

“The EVO Time to Fly team features some of the best international athletes in every discipline of running—road, trail and track,” said Mike McManus, HOKA ONE ONE Global Sports Marketing Manager. “We’ve carefully selected athletes that continually challenge the status quo and proudly represent our brand as ambassadors who inspire others.”

The team features elite HOKA athletes including Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc champion Ludovic Pommeret, Olympic marathoner and ultra-runner Magdalena Boulet, Olympic silver medalist in the 1,500 meters, Leo Manzano, French national champion triathlete Charlotte Morel, champion ultrarunner Sage Canaday, Ironman champion Heather Jackson, and record-setting ultrarunner Jim Walmsley. The team will be managed by McManus with plans to expand the roster in the near future.

The EVO Time to Fly team will work closely with HOKA’s product development team and the EVO Lab, HOKA’s innovation incubator, to help design and test new running and racing shoes.

In addition to the new pro team, HOKA also recently signed seven new runners to its athlete roster including Tim Tollefson, Megan Roche, David Roche, Cole Watson, Jared Hazen, Patrick Reagan and Sabrina Little. “We are thilled to expand our team with an outstanding group of amazingly accomplished individuals,” said McManus. We have a dream team in the making and the entire roster is capable of achieving big goals in 2017 and beyond.”

About the HOKA ONE ONE® brand

HOKA ONE ONE® is the fastest growing premium running shoe brand in the world. Two life-long runners launched HOKA in 2009, after years spent handcrafting and shaping lightweight shoes with extra-thick midsoles. Initially embraced by ultrarunners because of their enhanced cushioning and inherent stability, HOKA now offers shoes for all types of athletes who enjoy the unique ride the shoes provide. For more information visit www.hokaoneone.com or follow @hokaoneone #hokaoneone.

About Deckers Brands

Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes UGG®, Koolaburra®, HOKA ONE ONE®, Teva® and Sanuk®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has a 40-year history of building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com.