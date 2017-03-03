HOKA ONE ONE Announces Aggies Running Club Sponsorship

Submitted by chucky on Tue, 02/28/2017 - 14:57.

The historic running club and fast-growing running shoe brand share many of the same roots, and both have big goals for 2017 and beyond - OLETA, CALIF. (Feb. 28, 2017) — HOKA ONE ONE®, a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), has partnered with the Aggies Running Club through 2021. Founded in 1976 and based in Northern and Central California, the all-comers club consists of open, masters and social divisions. Elite runners meeting certain time standards are eligible for the Aggies’ Olympic Development Program. The Aggies are part of the Pacific Association of USA Track & Field.

“Supporting communities and runners of all abilities has always been important to us and we’ve found a natural partnership with the Aggies,” said Mike McManus, Sports Marketing Manager at HOKA ONE ONE. “We have lots of personal ties to the club and are excited about the opportunity to grow with the team as it continues achieving success.”

Former Deckers CEO and University of California-Davis alum Angel Martinez served as one of the club’s founders. Martinez also designed the club’s winged plow logo with inspiration from UC-Davis’ agricultural roots.

“With mutual ties to [club founder] Angel Martinez, the Aggie Running Club could not be more excited about our new sponsor, HOKA ONE ONE,” said Aggies President Kevin Searls. “With HOKA’s support, the club will be able to continue the tradition of helping develop not only national-class athletes, but club members of all ages and abilities.”

In 2016, the Aggies had nine qualifiers for the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials. In addition to 2010 Olympic marathon champion Sergio Reyes, the club boasts 1988 Olympic Marathon Trials Champion Mark Conover, 1984 Olympic Steeplechaser Carmelo Rios (representing Puerto Rico) and 1999 USATF 1500-meter Champion Jamey Harris as former members.

About HOKA ONE ONE®

HOKA ONE ONE® is the fastest growing premium running shoe brand in the world. Two life-long runners launched HOKA in 2009, after years spent handcrafting and shaping lightweight shoes with extra-thick midsoles. Initially embraced by ultrarunners because of their enhanced cushioning and inherent stability, HOKA now offers shoes for all types of athletes who enjoy the unique ride the shoes provide. For more information visit www.hokaoneone.com or follow @hokaoneone #hokaoneone.

About Deckers Brands

Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes UGG®, Koolaburra®, HOKA ONE ONE®, Teva® and Sanuk®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has a 40-year history of building niche footwear.