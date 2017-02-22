HOKA ONE ONE® New Jersey*New York Track Club Breaks 4x1 Mile Relay World Record

Submitted by chucky on Wed, 02/22/2017 - 15:58.

WHO: HOKA NJ*NY TC 4 x 1-mile team WHAT: This evening, a team sponsored by HOKA ONE ONE®, a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: Deck), claimed a new indoor world record on the track. The HOKA New Jersey*New York (NJ*NY) Track Club broke the indoor 4 x 1-mile world record by 3.86 seconds at the Artie O’Connor College Invitational with a time of 16 minutes, 12.81 seconds. The winning team consisted of Donn Cabral (4:05 split), followed by Ford Palmer (3:59 split), Graham Crawford (4:07 split), and anchored by Kyle Merber (3:59 split).

“HOKA NJ*NY has a tremendous team and plenty of depth, and it is no surprise they were able to challenge the 16-minute barrier,” said Mike McManus, HOKA ONE ONE Senior Sports Marketing Manager. “The 4 x mile indoor world record has been a motivating objective for HOKA NJ*NY, and perfectly sets the tone for a record-breaking year across the entire team.”

The HOKA NJ*NY Track Club is the east coast’s most successful professional track and road racing team based in New York City, NY. Under the direction of famed track and field coach, Frank ‘Gags’ Gagliano, the HOKA NJ*NY Track Club is a USA Track & Field Elite Development Club.

WHEN: February 17, 2017

WHERE: Artie O’Connor College Invitational at the Armory Track and Field Center, NYC