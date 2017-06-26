History-making women’s 400m hurdles, men’s shot put highlight final day of USATF Outdoors

Submitted by chucky on Mon, 06/26/2017 - 13:57.

SACRAMENTO, California -- The greatest women’s 400m hurdles race in track & field history and the greatest men’s shot put competition in USATF Outdoor Championships history took centerstage Sunday at Hornet Stadium, as competition concluded in Sacramento.

Muhammad wins 400H as six women run sub-54

Reigning Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad(Jamaica, New York) was majestic in winning the deepest women’s 400H race ever, stopping the clock at 52.64 ahead of Shamier Little(Chicago, Illinois) (52.75) and Kori Carter (52.95). It was the first time in history that three women have gone sub-53 in the same race. Sydney McLaughlin(Dunellen, New Jersey) shattered her world U20 record with a sixth-place finish in 53.82.

Shot put a battle for the ages

A titanic battle between Olympic champion Ryan Crouser(Boring, Oregon) and reigning World champion Joe Kovacs(Nazareth, Pennsylvania) ended up with Crouser blasting the farthest throw in the world since 2003, going 22.65m/74-3.75 on the final effort of the competition. Kovacs broke the meet record on his final attempt just before Crouser’s bomb, throwing 22.35m/73-4 for second. Two-time World Indoor gold medalist Ryan Whiting(Port Matilda, Pennsylvania) was third at 21.54m/70-8, and fourth-placer Darrell Hill (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) will also see action in London thanks to Kovacs having a wild card.

Youngsters make noise in men’s 400m hurdles

A Gator-Jayhawk sandwich in the men’s 400H saw two-time NCAA champion Eric Futch(Darby, Pennsylvania) of Florida hold off Michael Stigler(Canyon, Texas), the 2015 NCAA winner for Kansas, 48.18-48.26. Futch’s collegiate teammate, TJ Holmes(St. Petersburg, Florida), closed strongly off the final hurdle to grab third in 48.44. Kerron Clement(LaPorte, Texas), who has a wild card due to his Diamond League win, was seventh, and Bershawn Jackson closed out his illustrious USATF Championships career with a 49.51 in eighth.

Stevens finds redemption in Sacramento after NCAA 200m

In a matchup of 2016 Olympic finalists, Deajah Stevens(Bayside, New York) overtook Rio bronze medalist Tori Bowie (Sandhill, Mississippi) down the stretch to come away with her first USATF title in 22.30 into the teeth of a -2.5 wind. Kimberlyn Duncan(Katy, Texas) also edged past Bowie to take second in 22.59, with Bowie third in 22.60. Stevens, a collegiate favorite, bounced back from a tumble in Eugene, Oregon at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships just two weeks ago.

Webb lives up to the hype in men’s 200m

Christian Coleman(Atlanta, Georgia) easily took the men’s 200m semi-finals in 20.18 (-2.9 m/s), but he couldn’t repel the challenge of Ameer Webb(Harbor City, California) in the final, with Webb fighting a strong headwind of -2.3 mps to outlean the double NCAA winner 20.09-20.10. Houston’s Elijah Hall-Thompson(Katy, Texas) was a surprise third at 20.21.

Harris hurdles to claim first USATF Outdoor gold

Aleec Harris(Atlanta, Georgia) was always at the front of the pack on the way to a 13.24 victory over world record holder Aries Merritt (Phoenix, Arizona), who ran well to take second in 13.31. Olympic fifth-placer Devon Allen (Phoenix, Arizona) completed his comeback from injury with a third-place finish in 13.34, just ahead of NCAA champion Grant Holloway of Florida, who was fourth in 13.39.

Ewen sets collegiate record as Berry takes title

Team USATF women’s hammer throw will boast both the American and collegiate record holders in Gwen Berryand Maggie Ewen. Berry(St. Louis, Missouri), who also won USATF Indoor Championships in the weight throw, took the title with a mark of 74.77m/245-3. Ewen of Arizona State finished second with a toss of 74.56m/244-7, followed by Berry’s Olympic teammate DeAnna Price(Old Monroe, Missouri) with a best throw of 74.06m/243-0.

Williams joins brother Devon as multi-event champion

Georgia’s NCAA champion Kendell Williams(Kennesaw, Georgia) stayed just close enough in the 800m to become the first woman to win the NCAA/USATF heptathlon titles in the same year, scoring 6,564 points to beat Erica Bougard(Byhalia, Mississippi) by seven points. Williams and Bougard move to fifth and sixth on the USATF all-time list, and Sunday marks the first time two USATF heptathletes have scored over 6500 points in the same competition. Sharon Day-Monroe(Costa Mesa, California) was third with 6,421. Kendell, and her brother Devon, are the first brother-sister duo on Team USATF for the World Championships since Jackie Joyner-Kersee and Al Joyner in 1987.

McBride & Robertson battle for high jump crown

Bryan McBride(Peoria, Arizona) and Ricky Robertson(Mount Holly, New Jersey) had first-attempt clearances at 2.30m/7-6.5 to achieve the World Championships standard and finish 1-2. Erik Kynard(Toledo, Ohio), who has the Diamond League wild card into Worlds, was third with a best of 2.27m/7-5.25, and fourth-placer Jeron Robinson(Houston, Texas) will complete the London squad after taking fourth.

Morris turns in near-perfect performance in pole vault

An aggressive bar progression saw the field whittled down quickly, and after a hiccup at 4.65m/15-3, Olympic silver medalist Sandi Morris(Greenville, South Carolina) was clear through 4.80m/15-9 to win her first USATF Outdoors title. 2012 Olympic gold medalist Jenn Suhr(Fredonia, New York) was in the lead after the fourth bar and finished second with her clearance at 4.65m/15-3. South Dakota’s Emily Grove(Pontiac, Illinois) nabbed the final London berth, beating Morgann LeLeux(New Iberia, Louisiana) in a jump-off as both cleared 4.55m/14-11.

Lawson leaps to USATF long jump title

Breezy conditions produced a wealth of lengthy jumps, with Jarrion Lawson (Texarkana, Texas) coming out on top with a leap of 8.49m/27-10.25w. Lawson had a wind-legal 8.27m/27-1.75 in the final round to get his Worlds qualifier. Runner-up Marquis Dendy(Wilmington, Delaware) also achieved the WC standard with an 8.18m/26-10 in round four before uncorking a windy 8.39m/27-6.5 on his last attempt to finish second. Oregon’s Damarcus Simpson(Lafayette, Georgia) benefited from a 5.0 mps wind on his last jump, spanning 8.36m/27-5.25 for third, but has not achieved the London standard. 2016 Olympic gold medalist Jeff Henderson(North Little Rock, Arkansas) placed fifth with a best of 8.28m/27-2, and is the next finisher to have met the Worlds mark.

Jager takes home sixth straight steeple win

American record holder and Olympic silver medalist Evan Jager asserted control with two laps to go, moving past Haron Lagatand Hillary Bor to take the lead for good en route to an 8:16.88 and his sixth-straight national title. Fifth with two circuits remaining, Stanley Kebeneiturned in a 57.98 final lap to take second in 8:18.54, and Bor held off Andy Bayerby .07 for third in 8:18.83.

Wilson repeats Sacramento success

Looking to set the pace, Ajee’ Wilsontook the field through 400m in 59.66, just ahead of NCAA champion Raevyn Rogersof Oregon. Charlene Lipseyand Brenda Martinezweren’t far behind and the duo moved past a fading Rogers over the final 60m as Wilson won handily in a season-best 1:57.78. Lipsey had the best finish of the next two, placing second in 1:58.01, with 2013 Worlds silver medalist Martinez third in 1:58.46. Wilson won her second career USATF Outdoors gold, the previous one also coming in Sacramento in 2014.

Brazier redeems Trials disappointment with big win in 800m

Pulled through 400m in just over 51.3 by World indoor bronze medalistErik Sowinski, Donavan Brazier moved to the front down the backstretch and passed 600m in 1:17. Looking for redemption after failing to make the final at the Olympic Trials last year, Brazier showed great confidence over the final 200m to win in 1:44.14. Collegian Isaiah Harrisof Penn State had a massive personal best of 1:44.53 to finish second, and former Ashland star Drew Windleran his first-ever sub-1:45 with a 1:44.95 to place third. Rio bronze medalist Clayton Murphy, who has the world’s fastest time in 2017, did not start the final.

Corvera captures first USATF title, Michta-Coffey cruises to seventh

The men’s 20 km race walk was a back-and-forth affair between Nick Christie (San Diego, California) and Emmanuel Corvera (San Diego, California), as Christie took a significant lead through the first half of the race. Christie lost 30 seconds due to a restroom break, which gave Corvera the chance to get ahead. Christie found his rhythm once again, utilizing the next 4 km to chip away at Corvera’s lead. Christie had a 20m lead on the final lap, but slowed on the backstretch to allow Corvera to pass him with half a lap remaining. Corvera came through the line in 1:26:43 with Christie just behind him in 1:26:49. Three-time Olympian John Nunn (San Diego, California) finished in line for the final podium spot in 1:27:06.

It was a different story on the women’s side, with two-time Olympian Maria Michta-Coffey (Nesconset, New York) capturing her seventh USATF Outdoor Championships 20 km title in a season’s best 1:33:19. Michta-Coffey had a dominant performance from start to finish, with Olympic teammate Miranda Melville (Rush, New York) grabbing silver in 1:36:59. Michta-Coffey and Melville both have the standard for London, which leaves bronze medalist Robyn Stevens (Vacaville, California) working to join them at Worlds. Stevens finished in 1:38:34.

2017 USATF Outdoor Championships Superlatives

WORLD JUNIOR RECORDS

W400H

53.82

Sydney McLaughlin (unattached)

AMERICAN JUNIOR RECORDS

WHJ

1.99m/6-6.25

Vashti Cunningham (Nike)

MPV

5.75m/18-10.25

Chris Nilsen (South Dakota)

W400H

53.82

Sydney McLaughlin (unattached)

MEET RECORDS

M5000

13:08.62

Paul Chelimo (US Army)

MSP

22.35m/73-4

Joe Kovacs (unattached)

MSP

22.65m/74-3.75

Ryan Crouser (Nike)

W400H

52.64

Dalilah Muhammad (Nike)

JUNIOR MEET RECORDS

W3000SC

10:14.67

Sarah Edwards (Virginia Tech)

WPV=

4.30m/14-1.25

Rachel Baxter (Victory Athletics)

WLJ

6.63m/21-9

Tara Davis (Plyometric Fusion)

WORLD LEADING MARKS

MPV

6.00m/19-8.25

Sam Kendricks (Nike)

W400

49.72

Quanera Hayes (Nike)

W100H

12.47

Jasmin Stowers (Nike)

WSP

19.76m/64-10

Raven Saunders (Mississippi)

MSP

22.65m/74-3.75

Ryan Crouser (Nike)

W400H

52.64

Dalilah Muhammad (Nike)

MOST WINS IN AN EVENT

W20 RW

7

Maria Michta-Coffey (Oiselle)

W3000SC

6

Emma Coburn (New Balance)

MOST CONSECUTIVE WINS IN AN EVENT

M3000SC

6

Evan Jager

W3000SC

4

Emma Coburn (New Balance)

W1500

4

Jenny Simpson (New Balance)