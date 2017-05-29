History in the Making: Cuban World Class Athletes Coming to Race BolderBOULDER

Submitted by chucky on Fri, 05/26/2017 - 12:14.

BOULDER, COLO. (May 25, 2017) – BolderBOULDER, America’s All-Time Best 10K, today announced that they will be hosting three men and three women professional runners from Cuba in the International Team Challenge. The Cuban elites, among the top in their country, will make their BolderBOULDER and United States racing debut for the first time ever.

“We have been working to get team Cuba here for almost a year” said BolderBOULDER pro athlete coordinator, Don Janicki. “The men and women coming here to race are truly the best in their country; we have an Olympian, a Havana Marathon winner and numerous record holders.”

Members of Team Cuba include:

Dailin Belmonte Torres; 2012 Olympian, 5-time Cuba national half-marathon champ; winner of marathons in Martinique and Panama

Yudileyvis Castillo Tumbarell; 5-time Cuba national marathon champ; two-time winner of OWR La Farola Run

Milena Perez Garcia; Cuban steeplechase record holder, past junior 5000 meter Pan American champ.

Henrry Jaen Ortiz; 1:04 half marathon best, four-time Havana Marathon winner, 2:15 best, and past Panama marathon winner.

Yuleidys La O Terrero; 1:06 half marathon best, top-3 finishes in Cuba national 5000 and 10,000 meter track championships, and 3-time winner of One World Running La Farola Run.

Yusnier Fuoman Santiesteban; 1:05 half marathon best; 5000 and 10,000 meter Cuba track champ

Despite limited resources, Cubans have long excelled in Olympic and Pan American Game Track and Field competitions. Boulder non-profit One World Running has helped grow running there by distributing thousands of running shoes and gear (included items donated by the BolderBOULDER) over the years.

“The OWR La Farola Runs is an important race in the country where we have seen these runners race; it’s a tough 32K with a steep uphill and long downhill,” said One World Running director Ana Weir. “I would expect these teams to compete very well at BolderBOULDER, although they have rarely, if ever, faced the quality and depth of the pro field, and they neither live nor train at altitude. The BolderBOULDER is breaking new ground with these teams.”

Also making a rare appearance at BolderBOULDER is a women’s team from China.

“The last and only time a team from China was in attendance was in 1998,” said BolderBOULDER race director Cliff Bosley. “We are thrilled to have played a part in getting both of these teams to the United States to race for the largest non-marathon prize purse in the country.”

The BolderBOULDER created the International Team Challenge in 1998 which includes professional runners from all over the world that compete on three-person teams in a team by country format, for one of the largest non-marathon prize purse races in the country. This year’s total prize purse is valued at $110,600 before bonuses, last year BolderBOULDER paid $153,900. The men’s and women’s professional races follow the BolderBOULDER course and are scheduled to finish in a packed stadium at the University of Colorado’s Folsom Field before the Memorial Day Tribute.

The International Team Challenge will take place at the BolderBOULDER on Monday, May 29th with the women’s race beginning at 11:13 AM and the men’s race beginning at ­­­­­­­11:24 AM.