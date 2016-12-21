High School Cross Country Teams from Memphis, Tenn. and Raleigh, N.C. Win 2016 HOKA ONE ONE Postal Nationals

Submitted by chucky on Wed, 12/21/2016 - 18:27.

Goleta, Calif. (December 20, 2016) — HOKA ONE ONE®, a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK) is pleased to announce the winners of the second annual HOKA ONE ONE Postal Nationals. The boys of Brentwood High School in Memphis, Tennessee and the girls of Cardinal Gibbons High School in Raleigh, North Carolina won the overall championships with the fastest team times in the two-mile run.

With more than 1,500 teams registered, the 2016 HOKA ONE ONE Postal Nationals produced the largest and most competitive competition in the event’s history.

“We’re excited about the tremendous growth of teams and participants in just our second season of the HOKA ONE ONE Postal Nationals," said HOKA ONE ONE Senior Sports Marketing Manager Mike McManus. “This is event is well on its way to becoming the premier high school cross country competition in the nation.”

The Cardinal Gibbons girls achieved their nation-leading performance at the 2016 HOKA ONE ONE Postal Nationals Southeast Flagship event held in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. In an incredible team effort, the top five girls posted an 11:12 average two-mile time.

On the boys’ side, it took an astounding 9:18 two-mile average for the Brentwood boys to narrowly unseat the 9:20 average by 2015 champions Woodlands High School in Woodlands, Texas.

Reviving a tradition from the 1970s, the HOKA ONE ONE Postal Nationals empowers high school cross-country teams from every state to compete against each other in a timed two-mile race on the track. To receive a ranking, teams average and then submit the time of their top five finishers. HOKA ONE ONE’s Postal Nationals provides an open format, where every team in the country gets the chance to compete to be crowned national champions.

Top Girls Teams

Cardinal Gibbons – Raleigh, N.C. – 11:12

Blacksburg, Blacksburg, Va. – 11:25

Pinecrest, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. – 11:30

Top Boys Teams

Brentwood – Memphis, Tenn. – 9:18

The Woodlands – Woodlands, Texas – 9:20

Cathedral Catholic – San Diego, Calif.– 9:33

About the HOKA ONE ONE® brand

HOKA ONE ONE® is the fastest growing premium running shoe brand in the world. Two life-long runners launched HOKA in 2009, after years spent handcrafting and shaping lightweight shoes with extra-thick midsoles. Initially embraced by ultrarunners because of their enhanced cushioning and inherent stability, HOKA now offers shoes for all types of athletes who enjoy the unique ride the shoes provide. For more information visit www.hokaoneone.com or follow @hokaoneone #hokaoneone.

About Deckers Brands

Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes UGG®, Teva®, Sanuk®, Ahnu®, and HOKA ONE ONE®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, 142 Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has a 40-year history of building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com.

###