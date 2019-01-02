Submitted by chucky on Wed, 01/02/2019 - 14:16.

Here’s our review of Adrenaline GTS 19, plus our video on the shoe, and where to find the shoe across the U.S.A! (sponsored)

Cregg Weinmann has reviewed footwear and apparel for California Track & Running News since the mid 1990s, and for the RunningNetwork since 1998. If you would like to see this review on Running Product Reviews, please go to: Brooks Adrenaline GTS 19, $130 . At RunBlogRun, our goal is help you find the perfect shoe for you. Our suggestions: always visit your local running stores at end of day, take a clean pair of running socks, and try on five to six different brands, and jog around in them. Real running stores allow you to check the right show for you. For more reviews, please go to www.runningproductreviews.com .

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 19, $130

The Adrenaline has been Brooks top stability shoe for more than two decades, and round number 19 is the most innovative yet.

The upper is a an engineered mesh, supported by internal and external fused overlays, with a full lining of smooth textile and plush padding in the ankle collar, for a deluxe feel against the foot. The midsole is newly designed, with full length DNA foam, and a lateral crash pad of Brooks' new DNA Loft - a lighter and cushier formulation. The medial post has been removed, in favor of a new configuration, Guide Rails, which sit above the midsole medially and laterally, where the upper joins the midsole. The function is to allow the geometry of the sole to align the foot and offering guidance at the foot's level, instead of in the midsole. The outer sole has a familiar look to it, segmented to allow the foot to flex, with soft rubber in the forefoot and more durable, harder rubber in the heel. The changes to the shoe have been an upgrade in materials and performance, in keeping with its Go To Shoe (GTS) reputation.

Testers: "Plusher feel, but just as stable, great ride! Supportive upper with a smooth, comfortable feel. Long haul running shoe that works great for me."

Sizes: Men 7-13,14,15 D,2E,4E, 8-13,14,15 B; Women 5-12,13 B,D, 6-12,13 2A,2E

Weight: 12.3 oz. (men's 11); 9.8 oz. (women's 8)

Shape: semi-curved

Construction: Strobel slip-lasted, EVA Strobel board

Geometry: Full Contact

Now that you have read the review, here's a video we did on the Brooks Brooks Adrenaline GTS 19 , and where you can buy Brooks Adrenaline GTS 19 , across the U.S.A.!

Check out our new video on the Brooks Adrenaline GTS 19 ! (sponsored post)

The Brooks Adrenaline GTS 19 was launched on November 1. The Brooks Adrenaline GTS 19 features the new support system called GuideRails, and it is being well recieved by runners both familiar and new to the Brooks Adrenaline. We've included a release on the new shoe. Right below the release, we have the new video on the Brooks Adrenaline GTS 19.

Brooks Launches Adrenaline GTS 19 Featuring Innovative New GuideRails Support System

Brooks Running Company brought its innovative GuideRails support system to the historic Adrenaline GTS franchise with the new Adrenaline GTS 19, which launched Nov. 1. The updated GuideRails system delivered smart support that focuses on stability at the most injury-prone part of a runner's body, the knee. The Adrenaline GTS 19 went on sale on November online at www.brooksrunning.com and at retailers worldwide for $130.

GuideRails is a result of Run Signature, Brooks' biomechanics paradigm that begins with the understanding that there is no one right way to run, just the individual's unique way of running and that the body will perform at its best when footwear works with an individual's unique motion path. The GuideRails system replaces the Progressive Diagonal Rollbar and offers runners more versatile support because while support runners may rely on GuideRails all the time, Neutral runners may only use them when their stride falls out of place. Similar to bumpers in bowling, GuideRails are there when you need them and out of your way when you don't. They work hard to reduce excess heel and shin rotation to keep your natural knee motion within a safe range, so you can run without pain or discomfort.

The Adrenaline GTS 19 will be the first shoe to feature the new GuideRails holistic support system which features two unique parts--an inner wall to stabilize calcaneal eversion and an outer wall that limits excess calcaneal shifting. The updated version of the storied GTS also provides softer cushioning underfoot with a combination of new DNA LOFT and BioMoGo DNA as well as a modernized fit with engineered mesh and 3D Fit Print on the upper. The Adrenaline GTS 19 launched Nov. 1 on www.brooksrunning.com and at retailers worldwide for $130.

The new GuideRails support sytem will also appear in the Transcend 6 debuting Jan. 1, 2019 and the Ravenna 9 coming out Feb. 1, 2019.

To find your pair of Brooks Adrenaline GTS 19, here's our regional lists of Brooks Dealers carrying this new exciting shoe!

AustinFIT-Brooks_DL.pdf

Colorado-Brooks_DL.pdf

CTRN-Brooks_D.pdf

LATINOS-Brooks_D.pdf

MoRunner-Brooks_D.pdf

NewEngland-Brooks_D.pdf

NewYork-Brooks_D.pdf

OutdoorsNW-Brooks_D.pdf

OutThereMonthly-Brooks_D.pdf

RacePacket-Brooks_D.pdf

RacingSouth-Brooks_D.pdf

RunMN-Brooks_D.pdf

RunningJournal-Brooks_D.pdf

RunOHIO-Brooks_D.pdf