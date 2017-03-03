Heather Kampf to Compete in Two Events at USATF Indoor Championships March 4-5; Katie McGregor to Coach U.S. Women’s Team at NAC

Submitted by chucky on Tue, 02/28/2017 - 13:35.

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Feb. 28, 2017 – Team USA Minnesota’s Heather Kampf will compete in both the mile and the two mile at the USATF Indoor Championships that will be held in Albuquerque on March 4-5. In addition, Team USA Minnesota Board member Katie McGregor will coach the U.S. Women’s team at the NACAC Cross Country Championships which will be held in Boca Raton, Florida, on March 4.

Kampf, a four-time national champion in the road mile and a member of the U.S. team in the 1500 meters at the 2014 World Indoor Championships, is the top seed in the two mile race with a qualifying time of 8:51.27 and she is the fourth seed in the mile with a qualifier of 4:28.39.

The Indoor Championships will be held at the Albuquerque Convention Center. The women’s mile race is set for Saturday, March 4, at 6:04 p.m. and the women’s two mile is on Sunday, March 5, at 4:37 p.m. (all times Mountain).

NBCSN will provide tape delay coverage on March 4 and live coverage on March 5. The championships will also be streamed live on usatf.tv.

In Florida, McGregor – who was on six U.S. World Cross Country teams during her competitive career and also was a seven-time national champion - will coach the women’s cross country team at the NACAC Championships. This is her second selection as a world team coach having previously coached the U.S. women’s team at the Chiba Ekiden International Relay in 2014.

