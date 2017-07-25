Heather Kampf to Compete at Pittsburgh Liberty Mile July 28 - Wins Ryan Shay Mile July 22; Kevin Lewis, Danny Docherty at USA 7

Submitted by chucky on Tue, 07/25/2017 - 13:02.

Minneapolis/St. Paul – July 25, 2017 – Team USA Minnesota’s Heather Kampf will compete at the GNC Live Well Liberty Mile in Pittsburgh on July 28, while Kevin Lewis and Danny Docherty head to Davenport, Iowa, to run in the USA Track & Field 7 Mile Road Championships hosted by the Quad-City Times Bix 7 on July 29.

Kampf, who won last weekend’s Ryan Shay Mile in Charlevoix, Michigan, on July 22, is the women’s defending champion of the Liberty Mile. As the event record holder with a time of 4:32, she will be going for her fifth win at the event in downtown Pittsburgh. The professional women’s wave starts at 7:50 p.m. The Liberty Mile is a stop on the 2017 Bring Back the Mile Grand Prix Tour.

The Liberty Mile is part of P3R’s American Development Program, which is designed to increase exposure and racing opportunities for emerging American professional runners. P3R also sponsors the Pittsburgh Three Rivers Marathon and Half Marathon in May, and the Pittsburgh 10 Mile race in November. In addition, the Pittsburgh Half Marathon will be the site of the USATF Half Marathon Championships in May 2018 and 2019.

USATF 7 Mile Championships – July 29

Kevin Lewis and Danny Docherty will be among the American competitors at the USATF 7 Mile National Championships that will be part of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Mile race on July 29. The Bix, which was first held in 1975, starts at 8 a.m. in Davenport.

Lewis, who grew up in nearby Ottumwa, Iowa, and was a standout runner at the University of Iowa graduating in 2015, has run the Bix 7 Mile race seven times. His best time at the event has been 34:54. Docherty, who recently joined Team USA Minnesota, will be making his first appearance at the Bix.

About Team USA Minnesota

Team USA Minnesota is based in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis/St. Paul. Founded in 2001, the purpose of the training group is to improve the competitiveness of post-collegiate American distance running and to develop Olympians. The athletes are coached by Chris Lundstrom. Team USA Minnesota’s gold sponsor is Twin Cities In Motion. Its silver sponsors are the Houston Marathon Foundation, the Pittsburgh Three Rivers Marathon, and Twin Cities Orthopedics. For more information, visit the team’s web site at www.teamusaminnesota.org.