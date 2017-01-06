Heather Kampf to Compete at Great Edinburgh Cross Country Challenge in Scotland Jan. 7

Submitted by chucky on Tue, 01/03/2017 - 16:17.

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Jan. 3, 2017 – Team USA Minnesota’s Heather Kampf has been selected to the U.S. team that will compete at the 2017 Great Edinburgh Cross Country Challenge held in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Jan. 7.

Kampf, a four-time champion of the USATF Road Mile, will be part of the 4x1 km co-ed relay squad which consists of two men and two women. She was also a member of the relay team that competed in Edinburgh in 2015. Kampf is one of the country’s top milers, having won 24 road miles since 2011.

This will be the 28th staging of the Edinburgh Cross Country Challenge which features a match-up between Britain, Europe and the United States. The event is held in Holyrood Park and will be available for viewing on USATF.TV +PLUS.

About Team USA Minnesota

Team USA Minnesota is based in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis/St. Paul. Founded in 2001, the purpose of the training group is to improve the competitiveness of post-collegiate American distance running and to develop Olympians. The athletes are coached by Chris Lundstrom. Team USA Minnesota’s major sponsor is Twin Cities In Motion. Its silver sponsors are the Houston Marathon Foundation and the Pittsburgh Three Rivers Marathon. For more information, visit the team’s web site at www.teamusaminnesota.org.