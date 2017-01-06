National CalendarNational Results
Heather Kampf to Compete at Great Edinburgh Cross Country Challenge in Scotland Jan. 7

Submitted by chucky on Tue, 01/03/2017 - 16:16.
01/03/2017 - 16:16

cache_sb_s_24123eb6c2.jpegINDIANAPOLIS -- Team USA will take on the world once again at the Great Edinburgh XCountry Challenge, held Saturday, January 7 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Three-time GEXC champion Garrett Heath (Seattle, Washington) will look to make it four as he renews his rivalry with Great Britain’s Mo Farah in Holyrood Park. Heath, the two-time defending 4 km champion in Edinburgh, took his first men’s 8 km title on the course in 2016, courtesy of a last-minute surge over the closing 200 meters.

The top American woman from 2016 returns in Amy Van Alstine (Flagstaff, Arizona). Van Alstine, the 2015 USATF Club Cross Country Champion, finished sixth overall in 2016 and will look to lead the American women in Edinburgh.

Three members of Team USA’s contingent from the Rio Olympic Games will compete in Scotland, including Hillary Bor (Colorado Springs, Colorado), Marielle Hall (Haddonfield, New Jersey) and Leonard Korir (Colorado Springs, Colorado). Also competing for Team USA will be distance relay mainstays Kyle Merber (Dix Hills, New York) and Will Leer (Wayzata, Minnesota) on the co-ed relay, joined by mile queen Heather Kampf (Minneapolis, Minnesota) and Nor Cal Distance Project’s Lianne Farber (Sacramento, California).

Team USA (232 points) finished 2016’s competition in third behind Team Great Britain with 125 points and Team Europe with 197 points. Fans can rewatch all the 2016 action on USATF.TV ahead of January’s contest.

The 2017 Great Edinburgh XCountry International Challenge will be available on USATF.TV +PLUS. Follow along from Scotland on Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and Facebook using #GEXC2017.






Last Name

First Name

City, State

USATF Association

8k Senior Men

Bor

Hillary

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado

Chelanga

Sam

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado

Curtin

Thomas

Quincy, Massachusetts

Virginia

Heath

Garrett

Seattle, Washington

Pacific NW

Hehir

Martin

Flagstaff, Arizona

Arizona

Kebenei

Stanley

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado

Korir

Leonard

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado

Pearson

Morgan

Boulder, Colorado

Colorado

Winn

Daniel

Portland, Oregon

New England

6km Senior Women

Balouris

Elaina

Brighton, Massachusetts

New England

Buchalski

Allie

Johns Creek, Georgia

Georgia

Hall

Marielle

Haddonfield, New Jersey

New Jersey

Lipari

Emily

Brighton, Massachusetts

New England

Macumber

Cally

Rochester Hills, Michigan

Michigan

Moriello

Rosa

Brighton, Massachusetts

New England

Pagano

Sarah

Brighton, Massachusetts

New England

Spratford

Katrina

Woonsocket, Rhode Island

New England

Van Alstine

Amy

Flagstaff, Arizona

Arizona

6km Junior Men

Affolder

Noah

Carlisle, Pennsylvania

Mid-Atlantic

Gessner

Finn

Madison, Wisconsin

Wisconsin

Hirsch

Seth

Omaha, Nebraska

Nebraska

Lundy

Conor

Yonkers, New York

New York

Vasbinder

Kenny

East Aurora, New York

Niagara

Worley

Samuel

New Braunfels, Texas

-

4km Junior Women

Gregory

Lauren

Fort Collins, Colorado

Colorado

Johnson

India

Hilliard, Ohio

Ohio

Mareno

Nevada

Raleigh, North Carolina

North Carolina

Monson

Alicia

Amery, Wisconsin

Wisconsin

Story

Rebecca

Knoxville, Tennessee

-

Werner

Taylor

Bloomsdale, Missouri

Ozark

Senior Coed 4x1km Relay

Merber

Kyle

Dix Hills, New York

Long Island

Leer

Will

Wayzata, Minnesota

Pacific

Kampf

Heather

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minnesota

Farber

Lianne

Sacramento, California

Pacific

