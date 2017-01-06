Heather Kampf to Compete at Great Edinburgh Cross Country Challenge in Scotland Jan. 7

Submitted by chucky on Tue, 01/03/2017 - 16:16.

INDIANAPOLIS -- Team USA will take on the world once again at the Great Edinburgh XCountry Challenge, held Saturday, January 7 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Three-time GEXC champion Garrett Heath (Seattle, Washington) will look to make it four as he renews his rivalry with Great Britain’s Mo Farah in Holyrood Park. Heath, the two-time defending 4 km champion in Edinburgh, took his first men’s 8 km title on the course in 2016, courtesy of a last-minute surge over the closing 200 meters.

The top American woman from 2016 returns in Amy Van Alstine (Flagstaff, Arizona). Van Alstine, the 2015 USATF Club Cross Country Champion, finished sixth overall in 2016 and will look to lead the American women in Edinburgh.

Three members of Team USA’s contingent from the Rio Olympic Games will compete in Scotland, including Hillary Bor (Colorado Springs, Colorado), Marielle Hall (Haddonfield, New Jersey) and Leonard Korir (Colorado Springs, Colorado). Also competing for Team USA will be distance relay mainstays Kyle Merber (Dix Hills, New York) and Will Leer (Wayzata, Minnesota) on the co-ed relay, joined by mile queen Heather Kampf (Minneapolis, Minnesota) and Nor Cal Distance Project’s Lianne Farber (Sacramento, California).

Team USA (232 points) finished 2016’s competition in third behind Team Great Britain with 125 points and Team Europe with 197 points. Fans can rewatch all the 2016 action on USATF.TV ahead of January’s contest.

The 2017 Great Edinburgh XCountry International Challenge will be available on USATF.TV +PLUS. Follow along from Scotland on Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and Facebook using #GEXC2017.