Grandma’s Marathon Becomes Bronze Sponsor of Team USA Minnesota; Provides 10 Entries to Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon for F

Minneapolis/St. Paul – March 15, 2017 – Grandma’s Marathon, which will host its 41st annual weekend of running events in Duluth on June 15-17, has become a bronze sponsor of the Team USA Minnesota Distance Training Center. As part of the sponsorship, the Grandma’s Marathon organization will also provide Team USA Minnesota with 10 entries to the sold-out Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon to use as a fundraiser.

Both the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon and Grandma’s Marathon will be held on Saturday, June 17. The half marathon filled in early November with 7,000 runners; the marathon is still open and will close when it reaches 9,000 participants. Grandma’s Marathon is the 11th largest marathon in the United States.

In addition to Grandma’s Marathon, Team USA Minnesota is sponsored by Twin Cities In Motion, the Houston Marathon Foundation, and the Pittsburgh Three Rivers Marathon.

“We are so pleased that Grandma’s Marathon has joined our family of marathon sponsors,” said Patricia Goodwin, president and founder of Team USA Minnesota. “For many years our athletes have raced up on the North Shore whether it be in the marathon, the half marathon or the Minnesota Mile which is held in September. We have tremendous respect for the organization and look forward to an ongoing partnership.”

The Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon starts at 6:15 a.m. followed by the marathon at 7:45 a.m. This year Team USA Minnesota will have runners competing in the elite field of the half marathon.

“Grandma’s Marathon is closely aligned with Team USA Minnesota through our shared mission and goals in long distance running,” said Shane Bauer, executive director of Grandma’s Marathon. “We are very excited to be able to support our state’s talented runners at a higher level and to raise awareness of the sport with Team USA Minnesota as a partner.”

Garry Bjorklund Fundraiser

Runners who are interested in obtaining one of the 10 entries for the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon should send an e-mail to Patricia Goodwin at pfgoodwin@teamusaminnesota.org. A contribution of $250 per entry would be made to Team USA Minnesota, which is a 501c3 nonprofit. Runners who make the donation will then be sent a link so they can register online for the 2017 race. No additional fees will be required and the donation is tax deductible.

About Grandma’s Marathon

Grandma’s Marathon-Duluth, Inc. is a Minnesota nonprofit organization dedicated to organizing the annual running of Grandma’s Marathon and supporting events throughout the year that enhance health, fitness and wellness. Additionally, the mission of Grandma’s Marathon is to promote educational, athletic, social and charitable opportunities in regional communities. The 41st running of Grandma’s Marathon on June 17, 2017, is presented by Toyota and Members Cooperative Credit Union. For more information, visit www.grandmasmarathon.com or on Facebook and on Twitter @grandmasmara.

About Team USA Minnesota

Team USA Minnesota is based in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis/St. Paul. Founded in 2001, the purpose of the training group is to improve the competitiveness of post-collegiate American distance running and to develop Olympians. The athletes are coached by Chris Lundstrom. Team USA Minnesota’s gold sponsor is Twin Cities In Motion. Its silver sponsors are the Houston Marathon Foundation and the Pittsburgh Three Rivers Marathon. For more information, visit the team’s web site at www.teamusaminnesota.org.