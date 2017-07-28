GNC Live Well Liberty Mile Attracts Deep Field of Milers to Pittsburgh
$30,000 prize purse presented by GNC Live Well; 3rd stop on Bring Back the Mile Grand Prix Tour 2017 - (PITTSBURGH) - The 6th GNC Live Well Liberty Mile on Friday, July 28 will host its deepest field to-date with eight sub-4 minute men’s milers and nine sub-4:30 minute women’s milers expected to compete for the $30,000 prize purse in the City of Champions. The star-studded line-up includes 4-time race champion Heather Kampf and 2016 U.S. Olympian and defending champion Ben Blankenship.
“We are proud to sponsor the Liberty Mile and are thrilled that it continues to attract the best American runners of all ages and abilities,” said Bob Moran, GNC CEO. “At GNC, our focus every day is to provide products that help our customers Live Well and it’s exciting to be a part of events that not only bring the community together, but also promote and encourage healthy lifestyles.”
Defending champion Kampf, 30, who also holds the event record of 4 minutes, 32 seconds, will face tough competition from rising mile stars Emily Lipari (4:27.19 mile personal best) and Lauren Johnson (4:25.04 mile PB). On the men’s side, Blankenship, 27, who won last year’s race in 4:02 in his Pittsburgh debut will compete against a deep field of sub-4 minute milers including Riley Masters (3:55.80 mile PB) and Kyle Merber (3:52.22 mile PB). Full field list below.
This year’s American Development Pro Mile offers $25,000 in guaranteed prize money with each race champion awarded $5000. The GNC Live Well Liberty Mile is also the third stop on the Bring Back the Mile Grand Prix Tour 2017.
For more event information including course map, visit: LibertyMile.org. Click here to view the 2017 Media Guide.
Media Credentials to cover the 2017 GNC Live Well Liberty Mile are available by emailing your request to kelsey.emch@p3r.org or calling 412-586-7785.
2017 Men’s Field
Name
Affiliation
Personal Best
Ben Blankenship
NIKE Oregon Track Club
3:52.70
Colby Alexander
HOKA ONE ONE NJ*NY Track Club
3:50.30
Kyle Merber
HOKA ONE ONE NJ*NY Track Club
3:52.22
Pat Casey
NIKE Oregon Track Club
3:52.62
Riley Masters
NIKE
3:55.80
Daniel Herrera
Unattached
3:56.13
Eric Avila
Team Run Eugene
3:56.50
Brannon Kidder
Brooks Beasts Track Club
3:59.48
Nick Harris
Unattached
1:47.80 (800m)
2017 Women’s Field
Name
Affiliation
Personal Best
Heather Kampf
ASICS
4:19.70
Stephanie Garcia
New Balance
4:24.68
Lauren Johnson
BAA Elite
4:25.04
Shannon Osika
Saucony
4:25.10
Rachel Schneider
Under Armour
4:25.62
Emily Lipari
BAA Elite
4:27.19
Lianne Farber
NorCal Distance Project
4:27.39
Kaela Edwards
adidas
4:28.75
Stephanie Brown
Unattached
4:29.06
Eleanor Fulton
Saucony
4:30.34
Hannah Fields
Brooks Beasts Track Club
4:31.40
Katrina Coogan
New Balance
4:33.00
Angel Piccirillo
Unattached
4:34.67
Tori Gerlach
Unattached
4:37.83
* = 1500 meters
About the GNC Live Well Liberty Mile
Organized by P3R, the GNC Live Well Liberty Mile is Pittsburgh’s premier street race for all ages and abilities and offers a $30,000 prize purse with $5000 for each American Pro Mile champion. The 6th edition is part of the Bring Back the Mile GP Tour 2017. Read more at: LibertyMile.org
About P3R
P3R is a nonprofit organization that is passionate about promoting the love of running and enhancing community access to health & fitness education and activities. Best known for organizing the acclaimed annual DSG Pittsburgh Marathon, we also run a variety of other high-quality races, events and health & fitness programs throughout the Pittsburgh region. While many of our races attract some of the nation’s highest-profile professional athletes, we offer activities for all ages and ability levels. The only criterion for participation is a desire to be happy, healthy and active! Read more at: www.P3R.org
