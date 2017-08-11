Galen Rupp to Race AACR Rock ‘n’ Roll Philadelphia Half Marathon

Submitted by chucky on Mon, 08/07/2017 - 14:41.

World class running event will celebrate 40 years of running the weekend of Sept. 16 – 17; Registration, race weekend info available at RunRocknRoll.com/Philadelphia; New 10K distance will take place on Saturday, Sept. 16 - PHILADELPHIA – August 3, 2017 – Olympic bronze and silver medalist Galen Rupp is set to compete at the 2017 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Rock ‘n’ Roll Philadelphia Half Marathon in partnership with Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center at Jefferson the weekend of September 16 – 17. Rupp will use the race as a training run for the 2017 Bank of America Chicago Marathon.

“I'm thrilled to be running the AACR Rock ‘n’ Roll Philadelphia Half Marathon in September,” said Galen Rupp. “It is going to be a great race and is the perfect opportunity to test myself before the Bank of America Chicago Marathon.”

Galen Rupp is a three-time Olympian from Portland, Oregon. He has represented the U.S. at the last three Summer Olympic Games, winning silver in the men’s 10,000 meters in London and bronze in the men’s marathon in Rio de Janeiro. In April, Rupp made his debut at the Boston Marathon where he finished second with a time of 2:09:58. He has four American records including, the 10,000 meters with a time of 26:44:36, indoor 3,000 meters (7:30:16), indoor 2 miles with a time of 8:07:41 and indoor 5,000 meters (13:01:26).

“Galen Rupp is one of America’s greatest long-distance runners and to have him race the flat, fast streets of Philadelphia will certainly be a race to watch,” said Matt Turnbull, Elite Athlete Coordinator. “We are pleased to have him be a part of the race and invite the entire community to come and watch one of America’s best.”

AACR Rock ‘n’ Roll Philadelphia will feature two-days of running with the half marathon on Sunday, September 17 at 7:30 am and the AACR Rock ‘n’ Roll 5K and 10K on Saturday, September 16 at 7:30 am and 7:00 am, respectively. Participants can take the “Remix Challenge” by running both Saturday and Sunday to earn the coveted Remix Challenge medal in addition to each race’s finisher medals.

The half marathon will once again start and finish in Fairmount Park and will take runners on a scenic tour of downtown Philadelphia. Course highlights include, Benjamin Franklin Parkway, City Hall, the LOVE sculpture, the historic Eastern State Penitentiary Boathouse Row, Schuylkill River and more. The 5K and 10K will also start and finish in Fairmount Park.

In true Rock ‘n’ Roll fashion, live bands, enthusiastic cheerleaders and spectators will line the race route, concluding with a celebratory finish line festival and post-race Toyota Rock ‘n’ Roll Concert Series headlined by Big Head Todd and the Monsters at Fairmount Park.

Race weekend kicks off with a free Health & Fitness Expo, where runners can find the latest in running technologies, fitness apparel, health and nutrition information and interactive displays. The expo takes place at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Friday, September 15 from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, September 16 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The expo is free and open to the public.

American Association for Cancer Research, the first and largest cancer research organization in the world, is the race’s charity title sponsor. The AACR brings together the greatest minds to prevent and cure cancer through research, education, collaboration, and communication. The AACR promotes science education and training; and advances the understanding of cancer etiology, prevention, diagnosis, and treatment throughout the world.

For more information about AACR Rock 'n' Roll Philadelphia or to register for the event, please visit RunRocknRoll.com/Philadelphia.

About the American Association for Cancer Research Rock ‘n’ Roll Philadelphia

