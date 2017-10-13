Galen Rupp named USATF Athlete of the Week following Chicago Marathon win

Submitted by chucky on Fri, 10/13/2017 - 12:27.

Galen Rupp (Portland, Oregon) became the first American since 2002 to win the Chicago Marathon, running a lifetime-best 2:09:20 Sunday to earn USATF Athlete of the Week.

Rupp won by 28 seconds over defending champion Abel Kirui of Kenya, the 2012 Olympic silver medalist and two-time World Championships gold medalist.

Results can be found here.

Other notable performances:

Jordan Hasay — Hasay ran the second-fastest marathon ever by an American woman to place third at Chicago, covering the 26.2-mile course in 2:20:57. Only Deena Kastor (2:19:36 in 2006) has ever run faster among U.S. women.

Anthony Kunkel — Kunkel won the USATF 50 Mile Championship at Boalsburg, Pennsylvania, by more than 25 minutes in 5:43:49.

Elizabeth Howard — Howard was the women’s USATF 50 Mile champion, finishing in 7:07:39. The 45-year-old from San Antonio, Texas, won by more than seven minutes.

Now in its 16th year, USATF’s Athlete of the Week program is designed to recognize outstanding performers at all levels of the sport. USATF names a new honoree each week and features the athlete on USATF.org. Selections are based on top performances and results from the previous week.

