Former New York City Marathon race director Steinfeld dies

Submitted by chucky on Wed, 01/25/2017 - 16:48.

The IAAF is saddened to hear that former New York City Marathon race director Allan Steinfeld died on Tuesday (24) at the age of 70.

Born in 1946, Steinfeld developed a passion for athletics in his youth. After graduating from university, he began volunteering with the New York Road Runners (NYRR) and worked alongside New York City Marathon founder Fred Lebow.

Steinfeld became the technical director of the marathon in 1981. When Lebow became ill with cancer in 1993, Steinfeld took over as NYRR’s president and later became CEO and New York City Marathon race director following Lebow’s death in 1994. He held these positions until 2005.

In addition to his work with NYRR, Steinfeld served as chief referee of the men’s and women’s marathons at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. Steinfeld received the Abebe Bikila Award in 2009 for his outstanding service to distance running.

“At New York Road Runners, we all stand on the shoulders of those that have come before us, and Allan is at the top of that list,” said New York City Marathon race director Peter Ciaccia. “As a technological innovator, he will be remembered as one of the most important figures in the history of road running and a leader in building the New York City Marathon into the largest and most globally diverse marathon in the world.

He was a great mentor and friend to many and a wonderful, giving person," he added. "We will miss him dearly and remember him always.”