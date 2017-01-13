Five Team USA Minnesota Runners to Compete at Aramco Houston Half Marathon Jan. 15; Houston Marathon Foundation Renews Support

Submitted by chucky on Thu, 01/12/2017 - 14:30.

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Jan. 10, 2017 – Five Team USA Minnesota distance runners – Rob Molke, Jon Peterson, Kevin Lewis, Ryan Rutherford and Jamie Cheever – will compete at the Aramco Houston Half Marathon on Sunday, Jan. 15. The event, which starts at 7:00 a.m., is part of the 45th edition of the Chevron Houston Marathon Race Weekend.

Molke has run 1:03:27 in the half marathon and Peterson has posted a best of 1:04:26 in the half, both at Houston. Lewis, who was a 5000 meter specialist with a best of 13:43 at the University of Iowa, ran 1:08:31 last October to win the IMT Des Moines Half Marathon.

Rutherford, who has a best of 28:41 in the 10,000m and is a 2016 graduate of Illinois State University, will make his debut in the half marathon distance as will Cheever, who is a top steeplechase competitor with a best of 9:29 in the event.

A deep field of international and American competitors are entered in the Aramco Houston Half Marathon. They will run on a fast and flat course through the streets of downtown Houston.

In addition, the Houston Marathon Foundation has announced that it will continue its financial support of Team USA Minnesota for the fourth consecutive year. Since the Foundation’s inception in 2008, it has provided funding for local youth initiatives, health and wellness programs, community enhancement projects in Houston, and the training and development of U.S. elite runners nation-wide.

About Team USA Minnesota

Team USA Minnesota is based in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis/St. Paul. Founded in 2001, the purpose of the training group is to improve the competitiveness of post-collegiate American distance running and to develop Olympians. The athletes are coached by Chris Lundstrom. Team USA Minnesota’s major sponsor is Twin Cities In Motion. Its silver sponsors are the Houston Marathon Foundation and the Pittsburgh Three Rivers Marathon. For more information, visit the team’s web site at www.teamusaminnesota.org.