Five days out from the adidas Boost Boston Games, pro athletes show record-breaking form on international circuit

(Boston, Mass) -- With just five days to go until the third edition of the adidas Boost Boston Games hits the streets, most recent results highlight athletes are in prime shape to light up the track on May 19 – 20. Sprinters in particular, who will compete in the “street-meet” part on Charles Street on Sunday, May 20, have been showing sizzling form on the international circuit as the IAAF Diamond League got underway in Doha on May 4th.

Leading the way is 400 meters IAAF World Championships silver medalist Steven Gardiner, who continues his meteoric rise in the global quarter-mile rankings. In a dominant display in Doha, the Bahamian stormed to a world-leading 43.87 seconds, a new national record.

In Boston, the 22-year-old will line up over 200 meters – he set a national record of 19.75 seconds in the event a month ago – and will face the likes of Commonwealth champion and world bronze medalist Jereem Richards, who clocked 19.99 in Doha to finish a narrow second behind US sprinter Noah Lyles. Joining them will be 2009 world championship medalist and Rio Olympic finalist Alonso Edward and 4x400 meter relay world champion Machel Cedenio. Lyles, meanwhile, recorded a personal best 19.83 for the win in Doha and will be lining up over 150 meters in Boston.

The men’s 110 meters hurdles will see Spain’s Olympic silver medalist Orlando Ortega line up against world and Olympic medalist Hansle Parchment of Jamaica and US hurdler Jarret Eaton. Eaton has had a stellar 2018 already, winning the hotly-contested US indoor title and taking the silver medal in the 60 meter hurdles at the IAAF World Indoor Championships in Birmingham, England in March.

Kendra Harrison, the world record-holder in the 100 meter hurdles, came away victorious in Doha and will line up in what will be just her third flat 100 meters dash in three years. Meanwhile over the obstacles, newly-crowned Commonwealth champion Tobi Amusan of Nigeria will face stellar competition from US hurdlers Sharika Nelvis and Christina Manning, with Nadine Visser and 2015 world champion Danielle Williams having also shown strong early season form already.

On Saturday’s distance meet at MIT’s Henry G. Steinbrenner Stadium (May 19), US middle distance stars including Ajee’ Wilson and Robby Andrews will face strong international competition in events ranging from 800 to 5000 meters.

In Doha last week, Kenya’s Caroline Kipkirui came out on top of a thrilling 3000 meters battle to the finish line with compatriot Agnes Tirop, securing victory by a mere four-hundredths of a second in 8:29.05. Kipkirui will also lead the 5000 meters field in Boston, while Ethiopia’s 2016 world indoor medalists Dawit Seyaum and Gudaf Tsegay headline the women’s 1500 meters.

The men’s mile features a wide range of international talent with Poland’s Marcin Lewandowski headlining a top field. He comes off the back of a strong indoor season that saw him win 1500 meters silver at the IAAF World Indoor Championships and will be joined by two-time Olympic medalist Nick Willis of New Zealand and European bronze medalist indoors and out, Chris O’Hare of Great Britain.

Another highlight of the weekend will be the annual adidas Boys’ and Girls’ Dream Mile and Dream 100. A host of the country’s fastest high schoolers will be lining up on the same tracks as the pros – at MIT and on Charles Street -- and compete for the prestigious Dream Mile/100 Belt. Highlighting the standard of the fields assembled, the adidas Girls’ Dream 100 meters features Jamaica’s 16-year-old sprint prodigy Briana Williams. The Florida-based athlete set an age-15 world best of 11.13 seconds over 100 meters earlier this season.

Also on Saturday, May 19, reigning Olympic long jump champion Jeff Henderson will feature in a mixed exhibition event that takes place during the two-day adidas Boost Boston Games Youth Festival on Copley Square. Other jumpers in the field include world championship and recently-crowned Commonwealth bronze medalist Shara Proctor of Great Britain.

The adidas Boost Boston Games Youth Festival is free to participate in and consists of a mix of open events for boys and girls of all ages, as well as competitions for children aged 3 – 10. Many of the world-class athletes competing at the adidas Boost Boston Games over the course of the weekend will attend the Youth Festival and provide advice – and competition – for the children participating.

All specatators are welcome to come free of charge to the middle and long distance portion of the adidas Boost Boston Games on Sat., May 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Henry G. Steinbrenner Stadium on the campus of MIT in Cambridge, Mass. General admission for the “street meet” portion on Sun., May 20 on Charles Street in Boston from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. is free, while VIP seats just after the finish sell for $125 and come with an adidas shirt, food and beverage and a $50 adidas gift card.

The adidas Boost Boston Games will be shown live from 1 – 2pm on NBCSN, from 2-3pm on NBC and online in full from 1 – 3pm on NBC Sports Gold on May 20, and will include highlights of Saturday’s action from the Henry G. Steinbrenner Stadium.

The adidas Boost Boston Games, produced by Boston-based Global Athletics and Marketing, Inc., is part of the 2018 USATF Outdoor Championship Series.

