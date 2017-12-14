Farah to contest Doha Half Marathon

Submitted by chucky on Thu, 12/14/2017 - 14:07.

World and Olympic champion Mo Farah will take part in the Ooredoo Doha Half Marathon on 12 January.

It will be the 34-year-old’s first race of 2018 as he prepares for the London Marathon in April where he will take on Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge.

“I am really looking forward to opening my 2018 season in Doha,” said Farah. “I am looking forward to the event as a chance to test myself on the fast and flat run along Doha, and to hopefully check out the city.

“I also look forward to running alongside my fellow elite athletes and spending time with amateur athletes and spectators at the marathon. Doha is a truly international city, and that makes for a great atmosphere and overall experience.”

The invitational elite half marathon will be part of the Ooredoo Doha Marathon which includes a full marathon, half marathon, 10km and 5km events as well as 3km and 1km events for children.

Over the past five years, the Ooredoo Doha Marathon has steadily grown to become the largest mass participation event in Qatar, attracting runners from more than 50 nationalities.

Organisers for the IAAF