Farah confirmed for London 3000m - IAAF Diamond League

(IAAF) - Mo Farah has announced a final chance for fans to see him compete at the home of his famous ‘double gold’ Olympic triumph of London 2012.

With both of Farah’s sessions at the IAAF World Championships London 2017 sold out, The Müller Anniversary Games on 9 July, the ninth stop of the 2017 IAAF Diamond League, will be the last chance for local fans to see one of Britain’s sporting legends alongside many of the best athletes in the world.

"I love competing at the London Stadium and look forward to what will be my final Müller Anniversary Games on July 9," Farah said. "A lot of the world’s best athletes come to London for The Müller Anniversary Games and I expect this year’s line-up to be as strong as usual, it will be like a mini-world championships in one day."

Farah beat a top class field over 5000m in a world leading time of 13:00.70 at the Eugene Diamond League last Saturday and now his sights are set on the 3000m in London.

The Müller Anniversary Games will also be the last chance for many of the world’s best athletes to compete ahead of this summer’s IAAF World Championships. Nine reigning Olympic champions, 23 Olympic silver and bronze medallists from Rio, and nine current world champions will take part in this year’s star-studded meet.

"The meet is only four weeks before the World Championships so it will be a good to see where I am at and what fine tuning needs to be done," Farah added.

"I had some great races in this stadium and would like to put on a good performance to thank the fans for all their support over the years. I hope the fans will come out in force and create a great atmosphere."

2017 IAAF Diamond League calendar:

5 May – Doha, QAT

13 May – Shanghai, CHN

27 May – Eugene, USA

8 Jun – Rome, ITA

15 Jun – Oslo, NOR

18 Jun – Stockholm, SWE

1 Jul – Paris, FRA

6 Jul – Lausanne, SUI

9 Jul – London, GBR

16 Jul – Rabat, MAR

21 Jul – Monaco, MON

20 Aug – Birmingham, GBR

24 Aug – Zurich, SUI

1 Sep – Brussels, BEL