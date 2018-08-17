Eugene to host 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Track & Field

Submitted by chucky on Fri, 08/03/2018 - 15:13.

Eugene, Oregon, has been selected by the USATF Board of Directors as the site of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Track & Field.

Showcasing more than 1,000 Olympic-hopeful athletes competing for the right to represent the United States at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Track & Field are slated for June 19-28, 2020, at Hayward Field. With eight days of competition over a 10-day span, the Trials will be contested in a new, state-of-the-art Hayward Field, slated for completion in the spring of 2020. Just over one year later, Hayward will again take center stage when the country welcomes the world to the state of Oregon for the 2021 IAAF World Championships.

“No domestic event is more important to athletes and fans than the Olympic Trials,” USATF Chairman of the Board Steve Miller said. “The 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials is even more critical because it will lead off an unprecedented opportunity to elevate track & field in this country. Having continuity in location as we move from the Olympic Trials into 2021 will enhance and amplify everything around the sport in the United States, from marketing and promotions to operational efficiencies.”

The U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Track & Field is the world’s largest and best track meet outside of the Olympic Games and IAAF World Championships and is a collaboration between the U.S. Olympic Committee and USATF. Led by CEO Michael Reilly, TrackTown USA will serve as the local organizing committee for the Olympic Trials.

“The USOC is pleased with the selection of Eugene as the host of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials,” USOC Chief of Sport Performance Alan Ashley said. “From a performance perspective, the USOC’s top considerations are that the Olympic Trials provide the best competitive experience to athletes and serve as a platform to select the best Olympic Team possible. Eugene is a well-established host, and we look forward to the 2020 Olympic Team that will be selected there.”

“We could not be more excited to host the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials,” TrackTown USA CEO Reilly said. “We are confident that the Eugene-Springfield community, our public and private partners, and the fans who travel from across the country will ensure an extraordinary atmosphere for this event. A new, state-of-the-art Hayward Field on the beautiful University of Oregon campus will be a perfect setting for the athletes striving to become a part of the World’s #1 Track & Field team.”

Eugene and the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field have been the previous site of six U.S. Olympic Team Trials, the 2014 IAAF World Junior Championships, sixteen NCAA Outdoor Championships and the annual Nike Prefontaine Classic.

The 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Track & Field is part of an Olympic qualifying journey that also includes the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Marathon, which will be held February 29, 2020 in Atlanta. The site of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – 50 km Race Walk, will be announced in coming weeks.

ABOUT U.S. OLYMPIC TEAM TRIALS

A collaboration between the United States Olympic Committee and its National Governing Bodies, U.S. Olympic Team Trials are held in multiple sports prior to each edition of the Olympic Games and allow athletes to vie for the honor of representing Team USA. Often the last stop in an athlete’s journey to the Olympics, the Trials also offer fans an up-close experience with America’s sports heroes before they go on to compete on the world’s biggest stage. Selection procedures for each sport are developed by the NGBs in concert with the USOC and follow parameters set forth by each International Federation.