Emily Covert and Cole Hocker Capture First Place Titles in 40th Annual Foot Locker Cross Country Championships Midwest Regional

Submitted by chucky on Sun, 11/25/2018 - 14:41.
Date: 
11/25/2018 - 14:41

mw.jpgEmily Covert of Minneapolis and Cole Hocker of Indianapolis won the Foot Locker Cross Country Championships (FLCCC) Midwest Regional today.  In the girls’ championship race, Covert, now a two-time FLCCC National Finalist, claimed the title in 17:58.3. Taylor Ewert of Dayton, Ohio, placed second in 18:08.9, and Katelynne Hart, of Glen Ellyn, Ill., placed third in 18:14. Ericka Vanderlende (5th place) of Rockford, Mich., and Adelyn Ackley (6th place) of Mears, Mich., also join Covert as two-time FLCCC National Finalists.

In the boys’ championship race, Cole Hocker of Cathedral High School won the title in 16:03.2. Drew Bosley, of Thiensville, Wis., placed second in 16:09.2, becoming a two-time FLCCC National Finalist, with Evan Bishop of Grand Rapids, Mich. finishing third in 16:09.7.

                                                           

WHEN/WHERE:                                Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018

                                                            UW-Parkside in Kenosha, Wis.

 

COURSE/WEATHER:                      5,000-meter course; muddy conditions; 40 degrees

 

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS:  The top 10 boys and the top 10 girls in the seeded races qualify to compete against runners from the Northeast, South and West Regional meets in the Foot Locker Cross Country Championships National Finals, on Saturday, Dec. 8 at Morley Field, Balboa Park in San Diego. 

 

2018 Foot Locker Cross Country Championships – Midwest Regional Results

University of Wisconsin – Kenosha, Wis.

 

Boys

 

Place

Name

Hometown

High School

Time

1)

Cole Hocker

Indianapolis, Ind.

Cathedral High School (12)

16:03.2

2)

Drew Bosley

Thiensville, Wis.

Homestead High School (12)

16:09.2

3)

Evan Bishop

East Grand Rapids, Mich.

East Grand Rapids High School (11)

16:09.7

4)

Carter Solomon

Canton, Mich.

Plymouth High School (11)

16:13.3

5)

Ares Reading

Niwot, Colo.

Niwot High School (12)

16:14.7

6)

Ethan Kern

Elmhurst, Ill.

York Community High School (11)

16:16.9

7)

Joshua Methner

Mount Prospect, Ill.

John Hersey High School (11)

16:17.3

8)

David Vannucchi

Onalaska, Wis.

Luther High School (12)

16:18.2

9)

Brendan Favazza

Clarkston, Mich.

Clarkston High School (11)

16:19.1

10)

Zachary Stewart

Brighton, Mich.

Brighton High School (11)

16:22.7

 

 

Girls

Place

Name

Hometown

High School

Time

1)

Emily Covert

Minneapolis, Minn.

Minneapolis Washburn High School (12)

17:58.3

2)

Taylor Ewert

Beavercreek, Ohio

Beavercreek High School (11)

18:08.9

3)

Katelynne Hart

Glen Ellyn, Ill.

Glenbard West High School (11)

18:14.0

4)

Abby Vanderkooi

Fremont, Mich.

Muskegon Western Michigan Christian (9)

18:15.1

5)

Ericka Vanderlende

Rockford, Mich.

Rockford High School (12)

18:20.0

6)

Adelyn Ackley

Mears, Mich.

Hart High School (12)

18:36.2

7)

Grace Ping

Winona, Minn.

Cotter High School (10)

18:39.4

8)

Jaden Theis

Lansing, Mich.

Lansing Catholic High School (11)

18:48.6

9)

Riley Stewart

Englewood, Colo.

Cherry Creek High School (9)

18:49.0

10)

Alex Morris

Naperville, Ill.

Naperville North High School (12)

18:49.9

 




