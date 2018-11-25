Emily Covert and Cole Hocker Capture First Place Titles in 40th Annual Foot Locker Cross Country Championships Midwest Regional

Submitted by chucky on Sun, 11/25/2018 - 14:41.

Emily Covert of Minneapolis and Cole Hocker of Indianapolis won the Foot Locker Cross Country Championships (FLCCC) Midwest Regional today. In the girls’ championship race, Covert, now a two-time FLCCC National Finalist, claimed the title in 17:58.3. Taylor Ewert of Dayton, Ohio, placed second in 18:08.9, and Katelynne Hart, of Glen Ellyn, Ill., placed third in 18:14. Ericka Vanderlende (5th place) of Rockford, Mich., and Adelyn Ackley (6th place) of Mears, Mich., also join Covert as two-time FLCCC National Finalists.

In the boys’ championship race, Cole Hocker of Cathedral High School won the title in 16:03.2. Drew Bosley, of Thiensville, Wis., placed second in 16:09.2, becoming a two-time FLCCC National Finalist, with Evan Bishop of Grand Rapids, Mich. finishing third in 16:09.7.

WHEN/WHERE: Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018

UW-Parkside in Kenosha, Wis.

COURSE/WEATHER: 5,000-meter course; muddy conditions; 40 degrees

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS: The top 10 boys and the top 10 girls in the seeded races qualify to compete against runners from the Northeast, South and West Regional meets in the Foot Locker Cross Country Championships National Finals, on Saturday, Dec. 8 at Morley Field, Balboa Park in San Diego.

2018 Foot Locker Cross Country Championships – Midwest Regional Results

University of Wisconsin – Kenosha, Wis.

Boys

Place Name Hometown High School Time 1) Cole Hocker Indianapolis, Ind. Cathedral High School (12) 16:03.2 2) Drew Bosley Thiensville, Wis. Homestead High School (12) 16:09.2 3) Evan Bishop East Grand Rapids, Mich. East Grand Rapids High School (11) 16:09.7 4) Carter Solomon Canton, Mich. Plymouth High School (11) 16:13.3 5) Ares Reading Niwot, Colo. Niwot High School (12) 16:14.7 6) Ethan Kern Elmhurst, Ill. York Community High School (11) 16:16.9 7) Joshua Methner Mount Prospect, Ill. John Hersey High School (11) 16:17.3 8) David Vannucchi Onalaska, Wis. Luther High School (12) 16:18.2 9) Brendan Favazza Clarkston, Mich. Clarkston High School (11) 16:19.1 10) Zachary Stewart Brighton, Mich. Brighton High School (11) 16:22.7

Girls