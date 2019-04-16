ELIUD - A UNIQUE INSIGHT INTO THE LIFE OF MARATHON WORLD RECORD HOLDER ELIUD KIPCHOGE

Submitted by chucky on Thu, 04/11/2019 - 13:28.

- London Marathon Events Ltd documentary released on Saturday 13 April

- Premiere screening at 19:00 on YouTube and Facebook

Marathon world record holder and reigning Virgin Money London Marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge gives a fascinating and unique insight into his training camp in Kenya in a short film premiering on Saturday night.

Eliud was filmed at Kipchoge’s training camp in Kaptagat, Kenya, in January 2019. Viewers will see how the greatest marathon runner in history lives, eats and trains on a typical day in camp.

Kipchoge, 34, will return to London later this month hoping to win his fourth Virgin Money London Marathon title. He is also the reigning Olympic marathon champion and the fastest man in history over 26.2 miles following the world record of 2:01:39 which he set at the BMW Berlin Marathon last September.

Eliud will be screened live @LondonMarathon on Facebook and here on YouTube at 19:00 on Saturday [13 April]. To view a trailer, click here.

<br />

Notes to Editors