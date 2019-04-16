ELIUD - A UNIQUE INSIGHT INTO THE LIFE OF MARATHON WORLD RECORD HOLDER ELIUD KIPCHOGE
- London Marathon Events Ltd documentary released on Saturday 13 April
- Premiere screening at 19:00 on YouTube and Facebook
Marathon world record holder and reigning Virgin Money London Marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge gives a fascinating and unique insight into his training camp in Kenya in a short film premiering on Saturday night.
Eliud was filmed at Kipchoge’s training camp in Kaptagat, Kenya, in January 2019. Viewers will see how the greatest marathon runner in history lives, eats and trains on a typical day in camp.
Kipchoge, 34, will return to London later this month hoping to win his fourth Virgin Money London Marathon title. He is also the reigning Olympic marathon champion and the fastest man in history over 26.2 miles following the world record of 2:01:39 which he set at the BMW Berlin Marathon last September.
Eliud will be screened live @LondonMarathon on Facebook and here on YouTube at 19:00 on Saturday [13 April]. To view a trailer, click here.
The 2019 Virgin Money London Marathon takes place on Sunday 28 April. For more information, please visit virginmoneylondonmaratho
n.com
- The London Marathon was first held on 29 March 1981 and the millionth finisher in the history of the event crossed the line in 2016.
- On Sunday 28 April 2019, the London Marathon will celebrate £1 billion raised for charity since the first race in 1981
- Since 1981, the London Marathon Charitable Trust has awarded grants totalling in excess of £77million to more than 1,300 projects in London, Surrey and other areas where London Marathon Events Ltd has organised events
