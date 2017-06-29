Elite Field Set for 2017 AJC Peachtree Road Race

Submitted by chucky on Thu, 06/29/2017 - 13:00.

Marielle Hall, Chris Derrick added to star-studded start list at 2017 AJC Peachtree Road Race - ATLANTA – June 29, 2017 – A 2016 Olympian and a three-time U.S. cross country champion are joining the field at the USATF 10 km Championships at the AJC Peachtree Road Race on the Fourth of July in Atlanta.

Marielle Hall(Mt. Laurel, NJ), who represented the United States in the 10,000m at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, will compete for the national title. Hall, a University of Texas graduate, was the 2014 NCAA Champion in the 5,000m. This will be her first appearance at the AJC Peachtree Road Race.

Also making his Peachtree debut is Chris Derrick (Portland, OR). Derrick won the U.S. cross country title in 2013, 2014 and 2015. At Stanford University, he received All-American honors 14 times. “You can’t ask for more as an athlete than to compete at one of the world’s most historic road races against so many of America’s top distance runners,” said Derrick. “I expect a real battle on July 4th. I hope we can give the fans something special.”

Derrick and Hall join a star-studded field highlighted by five-time Olympian Bernard Lagat and 2016 Olympians Leonard Korir and Shadrack Kipchirchir on the men’s side. American road 10K record holder and four-time Olympian Shalane Flanagan and 2:23 marathoner Jordan Hasay lead the women’s field.

The 2017 AJC Peachtree Road Race prize purse of $70,000 will be awarded to top performers in the USA Championship division with the top male and female each earning $10,000.

Men’s Elite Field Women’s Field Bernard Lagat Shalane Flanagan Leonard Korir Jordan Hasay Sam Chelanga Neely Gracey Shadrack Kipchirchir Aliphine Tuliamuk Chris Derrick Sarah Pagano Andrew Bumbalough Becky Wade Futsum Zienasellassie Tara Welling Shadrack Biwott Bridget Lyons Abdi Abdirahman Jen Rhines Kirubel Erassa Chelsea Blaase Jon Grey Maegan Krifchin



*Both Natosha Rogers andChristo Landry have withdrawn from this year’s event.

The 48th running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race will take place on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. For more information, visit peachtreeroadrace.org.

