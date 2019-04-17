National CalendarNational Results
Drake Relays Presented by Hy-Vee Early Blue Standard Achievers Announced

Submitted by chucky on Thu, 04/11/2019 - 13:30.
Date: 
04/11/2019 - 13:30

drake-19.pngHigh school athletes across Iowa have taken advantage of pristine spring weather to record 90 Blue Standard performances to guarantee their spot in the 2019 Drake Relays presented by Hy-Vee.

The predetermined Blue Standard qualification standards are based on entries to QuickStatsIowa.com and do not change the entry process or field sizes for high school events. Last year, a total of 131 athletes achieved Blue Standard marks. Athletes have until April 18 to qualify for this year’s Drake Relays presented by Hy-Vee.

The Blue Standards were set by the Drake Relays committee based on historical data from the top 25 percent of accepted entries from past Drake Relays. For teams and athletes that do not attain a Blue Standard, the fields will be filled through the same protocol used in previous years.

This year’s current Blue Standard achievers include 52 from the girls, plus 38 from the boys field. The high jump has been a particularly fruitful event in achieving the Blue Standard with a total of 18 boys and girls athletes clearing the mark of 5-5 for girls and 6-6 for boys.

Iowa high school athletes who record a Blue Standard during April are encouraged to share their unique accomplishment on social media mentioning @DrakeRelays using the hashtags #MYDRAKERELAYS and #BLUEOVALBOUND.  

All-Session tickets or single session reserved are now on sale at draketix.com/drakerelays or by calling 515-271-3647.  For group ticket packages or more information, contact the Drake Ticket Office at 515-271-4949.

Girls Blue Standard Qualifiers

Name

School

Event

Result

Date

Location

Blue Standard

Kerris Roberts

Waterloo East

100m

11.93

3/28

Waverly Shell Rock

12.30

Ainsley Erzen

Carlisle

400m

58.96

3/26

Simpson

59.00

Carly King

Assumption

400m

56.39

3/4

Assumption

59.00

Grace Larkins

SE Polk

400m

58.30

3/26

Simpson

59.00

Mackenzie Michael

Cedar Falls

400m

57.51

4/6

Assumption

59.00

Auriona Kimbrough

Cedar Falls

400m

59.00

4/6

Assumption

59.00

Janette Schraft

Glenwood

800m

2:14.95

3/26

Creston

2:16.00

Ashlyn Keeney

IC Liberty

800m

2:15.71

4/6

IC West

2:16.00

Ashlyn Keeney

IC Liberty

1,500m

4:40.07

3/28

North Scott

4:47.00

Janette Schraft

Glenwood

1,500m

4:45.81

4/2

Clarinda

4:47.00

Camille Jackson

Ames

3,000m

10:26.60

3/18

Ames

10:30.00

Claire Edmondson

Dubuque Sr.

3,000m

10:27.75

3/23

IATC at Dubuque

10:30.00

Janette Schraft

Glenwood

3,000m

10:24.68

3/18

Ames

10:30.00

Marie Hostetler

Mid Prairie

3,000m

10:19.93

3/18

Ames

10:30.00

Micah Poellett

Linn Mar

3,000m

10:29.25

3/4

UNI

10:30.00

Ashlyn Keeney

IC Liberty

3,000m

10:06.24

4/4

Washington

10:30.00

Katie Peterson

Ankeny

100mH

15.09

4/2

Waukee

15.10

Peyton Steva

IC West

100mH

14.63

4/6

IC West

15.10

Zoey Stark

Waukee

100mH

15.05

4/6

WDM Valley

15.10

 

Bettendorf

4x100m

50.34

3/21

Muscatine

50.80

 

Ankeny

4x100m

49.04

4/2

Waukee

50.80

 

Waukee

4x100m

49.32

4/2

Waukee

50.80

 

Wahlert

4x100m

50.52

3/26

Clinton

50.80

 

Pleasant Valley

4x100m

50.14

3/28

North Scott

50.80

 

Cedar Falls

4x100m

49.47

4/6

Assumption

50.80

 

IC West

4x100m

50.34

4/6

IC West

50.80

 

Solon

4x100m

50.41

4/5

Clear Creek

50.80

 

SE Polk

4x400m

4:02.48

3/18

Ames

4:03.00

 

Pleasant Valley

4x400m

4:02.29

4/5

Pleasant Valley

4:03.00

 

Linn Mar

4x400m

4:00.19

4/5

Pleasant Valley

4:03

 

Dowling

4x800m

9:34.13

3/26

Simpson

9:36.00

 

SE Polk

4x800m

9:34.64

3/26

Simpson

9:36.00

 

Assumption

SMR

1:48.74

3/28

Mt. Pleasant

1:49.00

Gabby Guilford

Monticello

HJ

5-5

3/21

RVC Meet at Dubuque

5-5

Katy Stephens

WB-ND

HJ

5-5

3/26

West Burlington

5-5

Madison Harms

Sergeant Bluff-Luton

HJ

5-7

3/22

SDSU

5-5

Miracle Ailes

Keokuk

HJ

5-8

3/1

Central College

5-5

Olivia Nebergall

Anamosa

HJ

5-5

3/21

RVC Meet at Dubuque

5-5

Reagan Dahlquist

Waverly-Shell Rock

HJ

5-6.25

3/18

Ames

5-5

Sara Hoskins

Pleasant Valley

HJ

5-5

4/5

Pleasant Valley

5-5

Darby Thomas

CB Abe Lincoln

LJ

18-2.75

3/18

Ames

17-8

Dimia Burrell

Linn Mar

LJ

17-10

3/23

IATC at Dubuque

17-8

Katie Severt

IC West

LJ

17-10

3/26

IC West

17-8

Brylie Zieisneiss

South Hardin

Discus

147-7

3/25

BCLUW

130-6

Jamie Kofron

Tipton

Discus

142-9

3/26

Tipton

130-6

Sharon Goodman

Crestwood

Discus

132-1

4/5

Decorah

130-6

Lydia Knapp

Panorama

Discus

133-8

4/2

Panorama

130-6

Lily Meester

Mt. Vernon

Discus

131-0

4/2

Williamsburg

130-6

Brylie Zieisneiss

South Hardin

SP

46-2.5

3/15

Buena Vista

42-0

Jamie Kofron

Tipton

SP

43-6.75

4/2

West Liberty

42-0

Lauren Payne

Lewis Central

SP

43-0

3/22

Doane

42-0

Lexie Magnani

Mt. Pleasant

SP

42-4

3/26

West Burlington

42-0

 

Boys Blue Standard Qualifiers

 

Name

School

Event

Result

Date

Location

Blue Standard

Harrison Waylee

Urbandale

100m

10.75

3/28

Waukee

10.80

Darien Porter

Bettendorf

400m

48.51

4/2

North Scott

49.90

Jacob Keller

WDM Valley

400m

49.10

4/6

WDM Valley

49.90

Sam Hall

Dowling

1,600m

4:23.78

4/4

IC West

4:24.00

Max Murphy

Pleasant Valley

3,200m

9:34.71

3/5

UNI

9:35.00

David Holesinger

Dubuque Hempstead

3,200m

9:33.25

3/28

Pleasant Valley

9:35.00

Kolby Greiner

IC West

3,200m

9:32.45

4/6

IC West

9:35.00

Jace Christensen

SE Polk

110mH

14.56

4/6

WDM Valley

14.60

 

SC East

4x100m

43.44

4/6

Lynx Invite

43.80

 

Dowling

4x100m

43.12

3/28

Waukee

43.80

 

DM East

4x100m

42.97

4/6

WDM Valley

43.80

 

SE Polk

4x100m

43.76

3/26

Simpson

43.80

 

Waukee

4x100m

42.82

4/5

 

43.80

 

Williamsburg

4x100m

43.42

4/4

Clear Creek

43.80

 

WDM Valley

4x100m

43.47

4/6

WDM Valley

43.80

 

Bettendorf

4x100m

43.65

3/29

North Scott

43.80

 

Bellevue

4x100m

43.78

4/6

IC West

43.80

 

Waukee

4x400m

3:22.50

3/28

Waukee

3:23.00

 

Urbandale

SMR

3:32.88

4/4

Dowling

3:34.50

Braeden Hoyer

Northeast

HJ

6-9

3/21

RVC Meet at Dubuque

6-6

Bret Price

Boone

HJ

6-6

3/23

IATC at Dubuque

6-6

Carter Morton

Greene Co.

HJ

6-7

3/16

Buena Vista

6-6

Cauy Spidle

Central Decatur

HJ

6-8.25

3/22

East Union

6-6

Grant Brouwer

Sibley Ocheyden

HJ

6-8

3/19

Corn Palace Indoor

6-6

Japannah Kellogg

Ames

HJ

6-6

3/12

Wartburg

6-6

Michael Keegan

Beckman Catholic

HJ

6-7

3/16

Grinnell College

6-6

Junior Bodden

Aplington-Parkersburg

HJ

6-6

4/2

Grundy Center

6-6

Grant Kelchen

Western Dubuque

HJ

6-6

3/28

Pleasant Valley

6-6

Keith Kehana

South Tama

HJ

6-6

4/2

South Tama

6-6

Aguek Deng

WDM Valley

HJ

6-8

4/6

WDM Valley

6-6

Damon Jaeger

Western Dubuque

LJ

22-5

3/11

UNI

22-4

Tamin Lipsey

Ames

LJ

22-5

4/1

Ames

22-4

Parker Kiewiet

Dike-New Hartford

LJ

22-9

4/5

Clear Creek

22-4

Cam Jones

CR Kennedy

DT

175-8

4/2

Western Dubuque

171-0

Logan Jones

Lewis Central

DT

174-8

4/1

Lewis Central

171-0

Zach Beason

Mt. Pleasant

DT

172-3

4/2

Mediapolis

171-0

Nick Dejong

Pella

SP

60-5

4/6

SE Polk

57-0

Noah Fenske

New Hampton

SP

60-7

4/5

Waverly-Shell Rock

57-0

 




