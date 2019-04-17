Drake Relays Presented by Hy-Vee Early Blue Standard Achievers Announced
High school athletes across Iowa have taken advantage of pristine spring weather to record 90 Blue Standard performances to guarantee their spot in the 2019 Drake Relays presented by Hy-Vee.
The predetermined Blue Standard qualification standards are based on entries to QuickStatsIowa.com and do not change the entry process or field sizes for high school events. Last year, a total of 131 athletes achieved Blue Standard marks. Athletes have until April 18 to qualify for this year’s Drake Relays presented by Hy-Vee.
The Blue Standards were set by the Drake Relays committee based on historical data from the top 25 percent of accepted entries from past Drake Relays. For teams and athletes that do not attain a Blue Standard, the fields will be filled through the same protocol used in previous years.
This year’s current Blue Standard achievers include 52 from the girls, plus 38 from the boys field. The high jump has been a particularly fruitful event in achieving the Blue Standard with a total of 18 boys and girls athletes clearing the mark of 5-5 for girls and 6-6 for boys.
Iowa high school athletes who record a Blue Standard during April are encouraged to share their unique accomplishment on social media mentioning @DrakeRelays using the hashtags #MYDRAKERELAYS and #BLUEOVALBOUND.
Girls Blue Standard Qualifiers
|
Name
|
School
|
Event
|
Result
|
Date
|
Location
|
Blue Standard
|
Kerris Roberts
|
Waterloo East
|
100m
|
11.93
|
3/28
|
Waverly Shell Rock
|
12.30
|
Ainsley Erzen
|
Carlisle
|
400m
|
58.96
|
3/26
|
Simpson
|
59.00
|
Carly King
|
Assumption
|
400m
|
56.39
|
3/4
|
Assumption
|
59.00
|
Grace Larkins
|
SE Polk
|
400m
|
58.30
|
3/26
|
Simpson
|
59.00
|
Mackenzie Michael
|
Cedar Falls
|
400m
|
57.51
|
4/6
|
Assumption
|
59.00
|
Auriona Kimbrough
|
Cedar Falls
|
400m
|
59.00
|
4/6
|
Assumption
|
59.00
|
Janette Schraft
|
Glenwood
|
800m
|
2:14.95
|
3/26
|
Creston
|
2:16.00
|
Ashlyn Keeney
|
IC Liberty
|
800m
|
2:15.71
|
4/6
|
IC West
|
2:16.00
|
Ashlyn Keeney
|
IC Liberty
|
1,500m
|
4:40.07
|
3/28
|
North Scott
|
4:47.00
|
Janette Schraft
|
Glenwood
|
1,500m
|
4:45.81
|
4/2
|
Clarinda
|
4:47.00
|
Camille Jackson
|
Ames
|
3,000m
|
10:26.60
|
3/18
|
Ames
|
10:30.00
|
Claire Edmondson
|
Dubuque Sr.
|
3,000m
|
10:27.75
|
3/23
|
IATC at Dubuque
|
10:30.00
|
Janette Schraft
|
Glenwood
|
3,000m
|
10:24.68
|
3/18
|
Ames
|
10:30.00
|
Marie Hostetler
|
Mid Prairie
|
3,000m
|
10:19.93
|
3/18
|
Ames
|
10:30.00
|
Micah Poellett
|
Linn Mar
|
3,000m
|
10:29.25
|
3/4
|
UNI
|
10:30.00
|
Ashlyn Keeney
|
IC Liberty
|
3,000m
|
10:06.24
|
4/4
|
Washington
|
10:30.00
|
Katie Peterson
|
Ankeny
|
100mH
|
15.09
|
4/2
|
Waukee
|
15.10
|
Peyton Steva
|
IC West
|
100mH
|
14.63
|
4/6
|
IC West
|
15.10
|
Zoey Stark
|
Waukee
|
100mH
|
15.05
|
4/6
|
WDM Valley
|
15.10
|
|
Bettendorf
|
4x100m
|
50.34
|
3/21
|
Muscatine
|
50.80
|
|
Ankeny
|
4x100m
|
49.04
|
4/2
|
Waukee
|
50.80
|
|
Waukee
|
4x100m
|
49.32
|
4/2
|
Waukee
|
50.80
|
|
Wahlert
|
4x100m
|
50.52
|
3/26
|
Clinton
|
50.80
|
|
Pleasant Valley
|
4x100m
|
50.14
|
3/28
|
North Scott
|
50.80
|
|
Cedar Falls
|
4x100m
|
49.47
|
4/6
|
Assumption
|
50.80
|
|
IC West
|
4x100m
|
50.34
|
4/6
|
IC West
|
50.80
|
|
Solon
|
4x100m
|
50.41
|
4/5
|
Clear Creek
|
50.80
|
|
SE Polk
|
4x400m
|
4:02.48
|
3/18
|
Ames
|
4:03.00
|
|
Pleasant Valley
|
4x400m
|
4:02.29
|
4/5
|
Pleasant Valley
|
4:03.00
|
|
Linn Mar
|
4x400m
|
4:00.19
|
4/5
|
Pleasant Valley
|
4:03
|
|
Dowling
|
4x800m
|
9:34.13
|
3/26
|
Simpson
|
9:36.00
|
|
SE Polk
|
4x800m
|
9:34.64
|
3/26
|
Simpson
|
9:36.00
|
|
Assumption
|
SMR
|
1:48.74
|
3/28
|
Mt. Pleasant
|
1:49.00
|
Gabby Guilford
|
Monticello
|
HJ
|
5-5
|
3/21
|
RVC Meet at Dubuque
|
5-5
|
Katy Stephens
|
WB-ND
|
HJ
|
5-5
|
3/26
|
West Burlington
|
5-5
|
Madison Harms
|
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
|
HJ
|
5-7
|
3/22
|
SDSU
|
5-5
|
Miracle Ailes
|
Keokuk
|
HJ
|
5-8
|
3/1
|
Central College
|
5-5
|
Olivia Nebergall
|
Anamosa
|
HJ
|
5-5
|
3/21
|
RVC Meet at Dubuque
|
5-5
|
Reagan Dahlquist
|
Waverly-Shell Rock
|
HJ
|
5-6.25
|
3/18
|
Ames
|
5-5
|
Sara Hoskins
|
Pleasant Valley
|
HJ
|
5-5
|
4/5
|
Pleasant Valley
|
5-5
|
Darby Thomas
|
CB Abe Lincoln
|
LJ
|
18-2.75
|
3/18
|
Ames
|
17-8
|
Dimia Burrell
|
Linn Mar
|
LJ
|
17-10
|
3/23
|
IATC at Dubuque
|
17-8
|
Katie Severt
|
IC West
|
LJ
|
17-10
|
3/26
|
IC West
|
17-8
|
Brylie Zieisneiss
|
South Hardin
|
Discus
|
147-7
|
3/25
|
BCLUW
|
130-6
|
Jamie Kofron
|
Tipton
|
Discus
|
142-9
|
3/26
|
Tipton
|
130-6
|
Sharon Goodman
|
Crestwood
|
Discus
|
132-1
|
4/5
|
Decorah
|
130-6
|
Lydia Knapp
|
Panorama
|
Discus
|
133-8
|
4/2
|
Panorama
|
130-6
|
Lily Meester
|
Mt. Vernon
|
Discus
|
131-0
|
4/2
|
Williamsburg
|
130-6
|
Brylie Zieisneiss
|
South Hardin
|
SP
|
46-2.5
|
3/15
|
Buena Vista
|
42-0
|
Jamie Kofron
|
Tipton
|
SP
|
43-6.75
|
4/2
|
West Liberty
|
42-0
|
Lauren Payne
|
Lewis Central
|
SP
|
43-0
|
3/22
|
Doane
|
42-0
|
Lexie Magnani
|
Mt. Pleasant
|
SP
|
42-4
|
3/26
|
West Burlington
|
42-0
Boys Blue Standard Qualifiers
|
Name
|
School
|
Event
|
Result
|
Date
|
Location
|
Blue Standard
|
Harrison Waylee
|
Urbandale
|
100m
|
10.75
|
3/28
|
Waukee
|
10.80
|
Darien Porter
|
Bettendorf
|
400m
|
48.51
|
4/2
|
North Scott
|
49.90
|
Jacob Keller
|
WDM Valley
|
400m
|
49.10
|
4/6
|
WDM Valley
|
49.90
|
Sam Hall
|
Dowling
|
1,600m
|
4:23.78
|
4/4
|
IC West
|
4:24.00
|
Max Murphy
|
Pleasant Valley
|
3,200m
|
9:34.71
|
3/5
|
UNI
|
9:35.00
|
David Holesinger
|
Dubuque Hempstead
|
3,200m
|
9:33.25
|
3/28
|
Pleasant Valley
|
9:35.00
|
Kolby Greiner
|
IC West
|
3,200m
|
9:32.45
|
4/6
|
IC West
|
9:35.00
|
Jace Christensen
|
SE Polk
|
110mH
|
14.56
|
4/6
|
WDM Valley
|
14.60
|
|
SC East
|
4x100m
|
43.44
|
4/6
|
Lynx Invite
|
43.80
|
|
Dowling
|
4x100m
|
43.12
|
3/28
|
Waukee
|
43.80
|
|
DM East
|
4x100m
|
42.97
|
4/6
|
WDM Valley
|
43.80
|
|
SE Polk
|
4x100m
|
43.76
|
3/26
|
Simpson
|
43.80
|
|
Waukee
|
4x100m
|
42.82
|
4/5
|
|
43.80
|
|
Williamsburg
|
4x100m
|
43.42
|
4/4
|
Clear Creek
|
43.80
|
|
WDM Valley
|
4x100m
|
43.47
|
4/6
|
WDM Valley
|
43.80
|
|
Bettendorf
|
4x100m
|
43.65
|
3/29
|
North Scott
|
43.80
|
|
Bellevue
|
4x100m
|
43.78
|
4/6
|
IC West
|
43.80
|
|
Waukee
|
4x400m
|
3:22.50
|
3/28
|
Waukee
|
3:23.00
|
|
Urbandale
|
SMR
|
3:32.88
|
4/4
|
Dowling
|
3:34.50
|
Braeden Hoyer
|
Northeast
|
HJ
|
6-9
|
3/21
|
RVC Meet at Dubuque
|
6-6
|
Bret Price
|
Boone
|
HJ
|
6-6
|
3/23
|
IATC at Dubuque
|
6-6
|
Carter Morton
|
Greene Co.
|
HJ
|
6-7
|
3/16
|
Buena Vista
|
6-6
|
Cauy Spidle
|
Central Decatur
|
HJ
|
6-8.25
|
3/22
|
East Union
|
6-6
|
Grant Brouwer
|
Sibley Ocheyden
|
HJ
|
6-8
|
3/19
|
Corn Palace Indoor
|
6-6
|
Japannah Kellogg
|
Ames
|
HJ
|
6-6
|
3/12
|
Wartburg
|
6-6
|
Michael Keegan
|
Beckman Catholic
|
HJ
|
6-7
|
3/16
|
Grinnell College
|
6-6
|
Junior Bodden
|
Aplington-Parkersburg
|
HJ
|
6-6
|
4/2
|
Grundy Center
|
6-6
|
Grant Kelchen
|
Western Dubuque
|
HJ
|
6-6
|
3/28
|
Pleasant Valley
|
6-6
|
Keith Kehana
|
South Tama
|
HJ
|
6-6
|
4/2
|
South Tama
|
6-6
|
Aguek Deng
|
WDM Valley
|
HJ
|
6-8
|
4/6
|
WDM Valley
|
6-6
|
Damon Jaeger
|
Western Dubuque
|
LJ
|
22-5
|
3/11
|
UNI
|
22-4
|
Tamin Lipsey
|
Ames
|
LJ
|
22-5
|
4/1
|
Ames
|
22-4
|
Parker Kiewiet
|
Dike-New Hartford
|
LJ
|
22-9
|
4/5
|
Clear Creek
|
22-4
|
Cam Jones
|
CR Kennedy
|
DT
|
175-8
|
4/2
|
Western Dubuque
|
171-0
|
Logan Jones
|
Lewis Central
|
DT
|
174-8
|
4/1
|
Lewis Central
|
171-0
|
Zach Beason
|
Mt. Pleasant
|
DT
|
172-3
|
4/2
|
Mediapolis
|
171-0
|
Nick Dejong
|
Pella
|
SP
|
60-5
|
4/6
|
SE Polk
|
57-0
|
Noah Fenske
|
New Hampton
|
SP
|
60-7
|
4/5
|
Waverly-Shell Rock
|
57-0
