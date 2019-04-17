Drake Relays Presented by Hy-Vee Early Blue Standard Achievers Announced

Submitted by chucky on Thu, 04/11/2019 - 13:30.

High school athletes across Iowa have taken advantage of pristine spring weather to record 90 Blue Standard performances to guarantee their spot in the 2019 Drake Relays presented by Hy-Vee.

The predetermined Blue Standard qualification standards are based on entries to QuickStatsIowa.com and do not change the entry process or field sizes for high school events. Last year, a total of 131 athletes achieved Blue Standard marks. Athletes have until April 18 to qualify for this year’s Drake Relays presented by Hy-Vee.

The Blue Standards were set by the Drake Relays committee based on historical data from the top 25 percent of accepted entries from past Drake Relays. For teams and athletes that do not attain a Blue Standard, the fields will be filled through the same protocol used in previous years.

This year’s current Blue Standard achievers include 52 from the girls, plus 38 from the boys field. The high jump has been a particularly fruitful event in achieving the Blue Standard with a total of 18 boys and girls athletes clearing the mark of 5-5 for girls and 6-6 for boys.

Iowa high school athletes who record a Blue Standard during April are encouraged to share their unique accomplishment on social media mentioning @DrakeRelays using the hashtags #MYDRAKERELAYS and #BLUEOVALBOUND.

Girls Blue Standard Qualifiers

Name School Event Result Date Location Blue Standard Kerris Roberts Waterloo East 100m 11.93 3/28 Waverly Shell Rock 12.30 Ainsley Erzen Carlisle 400m 58.96 3/26 Simpson 59.00 Carly King Assumption 400m 56.39 3/4 Assumption 59.00 Grace Larkins SE Polk 400m 58.30 3/26 Simpson 59.00 Mackenzie Michael Cedar Falls 400m 57.51 4/6 Assumption 59.00 Auriona Kimbrough Cedar Falls 400m 59.00 4/6 Assumption 59.00 Janette Schraft Glenwood 800m 2:14.95 3/26 Creston 2:16.00 Ashlyn Keeney IC Liberty 800m 2:15.71 4/6 IC West 2:16.00 Ashlyn Keeney IC Liberty 1,500m 4:40.07 3/28 North Scott 4:47.00 Janette Schraft Glenwood 1,500m 4:45.81 4/2 Clarinda 4:47.00 Camille Jackson Ames 3,000m 10:26.60 3/18 Ames 10:30.00 Claire Edmondson Dubuque Sr. 3,000m 10:27.75 3/23 IATC at Dubuque 10:30.00 Janette Schraft Glenwood 3,000m 10:24.68 3/18 Ames 10:30.00 Marie Hostetler Mid Prairie 3,000m 10:19.93 3/18 Ames 10:30.00 Micah Poellett Linn Mar 3,000m 10:29.25 3/4 UNI 10:30.00 Ashlyn Keeney IC Liberty 3,000m 10:06.24 4/4 Washington 10:30.00 Katie Peterson Ankeny 100mH 15.09 4/2 Waukee 15.10 Peyton Steva IC West 100mH 14.63 4/6 IC West 15.10 Zoey Stark Waukee 100mH 15.05 4/6 WDM Valley 15.10 Bettendorf 4x100m 50.34 3/21 Muscatine 50.80 Ankeny 4x100m 49.04 4/2 Waukee 50.80 Waukee 4x100m 49.32 4/2 Waukee 50.80 Wahlert 4x100m 50.52 3/26 Clinton 50.80 Pleasant Valley 4x100m 50.14 3/28 North Scott 50.80 Cedar Falls 4x100m 49.47 4/6 Assumption 50.80 IC West 4x100m 50.34 4/6 IC West 50.80 Solon 4x100m 50.41 4/5 Clear Creek 50.80 SE Polk 4x400m 4:02.48 3/18 Ames 4:03.00 Pleasant Valley 4x400m 4:02.29 4/5 Pleasant Valley 4:03.00 Linn Mar 4x400m 4:00.19 4/5 Pleasant Valley 4:03 Dowling 4x800m 9:34.13 3/26 Simpson 9:36.00 SE Polk 4x800m 9:34.64 3/26 Simpson 9:36.00 Assumption SMR 1:48.74 3/28 Mt. Pleasant 1:49.00 Gabby Guilford Monticello HJ 5-5 3/21 RVC Meet at Dubuque 5-5 Katy Stephens WB-ND HJ 5-5 3/26 West Burlington 5-5 Madison Harms Sergeant Bluff-Luton HJ 5-7 3/22 SDSU 5-5 Miracle Ailes Keokuk HJ 5-8 3/1 Central College 5-5 Olivia Nebergall Anamosa HJ 5-5 3/21 RVC Meet at Dubuque 5-5 Reagan Dahlquist Waverly-Shell Rock HJ 5-6.25 3/18 Ames 5-5 Sara Hoskins Pleasant Valley HJ 5-5 4/5 Pleasant Valley 5-5 Darby Thomas CB Abe Lincoln LJ 18-2.75 3/18 Ames 17-8 Dimia Burrell Linn Mar LJ 17-10 3/23 IATC at Dubuque 17-8 Katie Severt IC West LJ 17-10 3/26 IC West 17-8 Brylie Zieisneiss South Hardin Discus 147-7 3/25 BCLUW 130-6 Jamie Kofron Tipton Discus 142-9 3/26 Tipton 130-6 Sharon Goodman Crestwood Discus 132-1 4/5 Decorah 130-6 Lydia Knapp Panorama Discus 133-8 4/2 Panorama 130-6 Lily Meester Mt. Vernon Discus 131-0 4/2 Williamsburg 130-6 Brylie Zieisneiss South Hardin SP 46-2.5 3/15 Buena Vista 42-0 Jamie Kofron Tipton SP 43-6.75 4/2 West Liberty 42-0 Lauren Payne Lewis Central SP 43-0 3/22 Doane 42-0 Lexie Magnani Mt. Pleasant SP 42-4 3/26 West Burlington 42-0

Boys Blue Standard Qualifiers