Dominic Ondoro Wins Historic Third-Straight Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon

Jane Kibii repeats for women, blanket finish highlights USATF 10 Mile Championships - St. Paul, Minn. – October 1, 2017 – Dominic Ondoro won an unprecedented third straight Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon title, adding another accomplishment to his list of marathoning feats on Minnesota soil. The 29-year-old Kenyan, who owns the course records at the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon and Grandma’s Marathon, clocked 2:11:53.

Fellow Kenyan Jane Kibii won her second straight women’s’ title in 2:30:25. The pair won $10,000 each for their winning efforts.

Ondoro outran training partner Elisha Barno, runner-up for the third straight year in 2:12:10, and Nelson Oyugi, third in 2:14:33, leading a Kenyan sweep of the podium places. Kenya’s Hellen Jepkurgat was second in the women’s race in 2:31:50; Ethiopia’s Serkalem Abrha, the 2015 champion, was third in 2:32:35.

“I’m happy to win the race. We were supposed to do teamwork and there was teamwork, back and forth, back and forth.” Ondoro said of his and Barno’s race plan. Asked the secret of his success he replied simply, “I do hard training.”

Kibii, who was fighting a cold, didn’t let illness or rain keep her from another Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon title. “When it started raining, I said enjoy it and just run.”

Matthew Porterfield won the men’s wheeler title in 2:04:03; Hannah Babalola was the women’s champion in the division in 2:24:34.

In all, 7518 runners finished the 36th running of the Most Beautiful Urban Marathon in America.

The Medtronic TC 10 Mile, which again served as the USATF 10 Mile Championships, saw the closest finish in its 19th year history. Shadrack Kipchirchir outleaned U.S. Army teammate Leonard Korir at the finish where the Colorado Springs residents stopped the clock at 47:33.

“I didn’t know I’d won, it was a photo-finish,” Kipchirchir said. “but I’m excited to win my first USATF title.”

In the women’s race, Sara Hall of Redding, Calif. edged Natosha Rodgers of Littleton, Colo. 53:43 to 53:45. The winners pocketed $12,000 each for their triummphs.

Additionally, it was only in the closing strides of the race that Kipchicir and the men’s lead pack made up the 6 minutes, 18 second head start the women were given in the equalizer competition that saw Kipchirchir earn an additional $10,000 for being the first USATF champion to cross the finish line.

“I was honestly just focused on the women’s, but maybe I should have been thinking about those guys at the end,” said Hall, who missed out on the bonus by one second. ”I don’t know if I could have run any faster, those guys were going hard.”

A record 10,406 runners finished the Medtronic TC 10 Mile. All told, more than 26,000 runners participated in Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon Weekend events.

“The skies gave us a little rain, but overall it was a wonderful day for running,” Twin Cities In Motion Executive Director Virginia Brophy Achman said. “We are pleased to organize an event that gives the community an opportunity to move together.”

