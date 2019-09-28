Doha WC 2019 - Day 1 Event Preview (RBR Podcast)

Submitted by chucky on Fri, 09/27/2019 - 13:57.

RunBlogRun and The Shoe Addicts will post a quick podcast each day of WC on the list of events. More info at www.iaaf.org.The first day is long and hot, even thought it begins at 4.15 pm local time! Thanks to Mike Deering of the Shoe Addicts.

The Doha WC, photo by Getty Images/IAAF

RunBlogRun Podcast:

2019 IAAF World Outdoor Championships

Doha, Qatar

Day 1 Event Preview:

Starting at 4:30pm Local Time

-M Long Jump Qualification

-M 100m Preliminary Rounds

-W Hammer Throw Qualification Group A

-W 800m Heats

-W Pole Vault Qualification

-M 100m Heats

-W Hammer Throw Qualification Group B

-W High Jump Qualification

-W 3000m Steeplechase Heats

-M Triple Jump Qualification

-M 5000m Heats

-M 400m Hurdles Heats

-W Marathon Final

For more information:

www.iaafworldathleticschamps.com/doha2019/

www.runblogrun.com

Twitter:

@IAAFDoha2019

@IAAF

@RunBlogRun

@theshoeaddicts

#Doha2019

#IAAFWorldChamps

#IAAF

#RunBlogRun