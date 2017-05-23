Detroit Free Press/Chemical Bank Marathon Partners with Lydiard™ Foundation, Running Lab and Gazelle Sports

Submitted by chucky on Fri, 05/19/2017 - 13:36.

(DETROIT) May 18, 2017– Detroit Free Press/Chemical Bank Marathon, Lydiard™ Foundation, Running Lab and Gazelle Sports are pleased to announce a partnership to bring personalized training programs to runners training for the Full Marathon, International Half-Marathon, U.S. Only Half-Marathon, Marathon Relayand 5K. Based upon the Lydiard™ Method, developed by Master Coach Arthur Lydiard, participants will be able to train with local certified coaches via training groups managed by Gazelle Sports and Running Lab.

“Partnering with Lydiard™ Foundation, Running Lab and Gazelle Sports gives our race participants the opportunity to train with local community members and certified coaches,” said Barbara Bennage, Executive Race Director, Detroit Free Press/Chemical Bank Marathon. “We are excited for this partnership, as this type of coaching and comradery of group training runs will help our participants have their best race yet.”

“Today, there are a multitude of plans, information and advice on how to run a half or full marathon,” said Chris Lampen-Crowell, owner of Gazelle Sports.“The Lydiard™ Method is based on the building blocks of 5 specific phases and a highly-personalized plan for each runner’s fitness level, history, health and goals, and is delivered on a simple digital platform called The Running Wizard,”

“Our training teams are organized and grouped by pace with certified coaching support, so each participant will find a positive training experience that is best suited for them, driven by daily communication and The Lydiard™ Method,”said Ken Larscheid, owner of Running Lab.

Arthur Lydiard (1917-2004) was a legendary figure in the sport of running. A native of New Zealand, Lydiard was first a runner and later a coach. His method of coaching and training in phases helped transform the sport and became the basis for what today we call periodization. As one of the great coaches in the world, Lydiard helped popularize running as the commonplace sport it is today.

“Arthur’s principles can be applied to all ages and runner types, from a 16-year-old to a 60+ year old, an Olympic marathoner, as well as the runner striving to achieve their personal best in beating that 3,4,5 or 6-hour marathon barrier,” said Lorraine Moller, President, Lydiard™ Foundation, 1992 Olympic Bronze Medalist and 1984 Boston Marathon Champion.

Gazelle Sports and Running Lab will be hosting Lorraine Moller and Lydiard™ Foundation Co-Founder Nobby Hashizume the week of May 15 to provide clinics on the success of utilizing the Lydiard principles. The clinics are for anyone interested in training for a half or full marathon, from a first-time beginner to an elite level athlete.

The Clinics schedule and locations are:

Monday, May 15, Gazelle Sports Grand Rapids, 6:30-8:00 p.m.

Tuesday, May 16, Gazelle Sports Holland, 8:30-10:00 a.m.

Tuesday, May 16, Gazelle Sports Kalamazoo, 6:30-8 p.m.

Wednesday, May 17, Gazelle Sport Birmingham, 8:30-10:00 a.m.

Wednesday, May 17, Gazelle Sports Northville, 6:30-8:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 18, Running Lab Brighton, 6:30-8:00 p.m.

Lorraine and Nobby will be hosting the Lydiard™ Coaching Certification Course May 19 through May 21 at Schoolcraft College in Livonia MI. More details and registration can be found here: Click Here

About the Detroit Free Press/Chemical Bank Marathon:

TheDetroit Free Press/Chemical Bank Marathon is Michigan’s largest road race and the only race to cross international boarders twice. From the new runner to the more seasoned marathoner, there is arace for everyone. Participants can join the 5K or Kids Fun Run on Saturday, October 14 or the Full Marathon, International Half-Marathon, U.S.-Only Half-Marathon and Marathon Relay on Sunday, October 15. This year is the 40th anniversary of the marathon. Visit us to learn more about the Detroit Free Press/Chemical Bank Marathon.

About the Lydiard™Foundation:

The Lydiard Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit whose mission is to continue to bring Master Coach Arthur Lydiard’s proven endurance training system to runners of all ages and abilities helping them to achieve their performance, health and fitness goals and potential. For more information please contact Lorraine Moller: lorraine@lydiardfoundation.org or go to www.lydiardfoundation.org.

About Gazelle Sports:

Gazelle Sports was founded in Kalamazoo in 1985. Today there are locations in Holland, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Northville and Birmingham where Gazelle Sports strives for retail excellence by providing the world’s best customer care. Gazelle Sports offers footwear and apparel for active and casual use, provides free runs and walks, weekly clinics and organizes or supports over 200 community events throughout the year. For more information please contact Chris Lampen-Crowell: ccrowell@gazellesports.com.

About Running Lab:

Running Lab, started in 2011, has quickly become a pillar of the active community in Brighton and surrounding areas. Running Lab excels in customized shoe fitting, apparel, accessories, training programs, store events, and free weekly group runs. For more information please contact Ken Larscheid: ken@runninglabstore.com.