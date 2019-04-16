DESIREE LINDEN AIMS TO BECOME FIRST AMERICAN IN 39 YEARS TO REPEAT AS BOSTON MARATHON WINNER, LIVE THIS MON., APRIL 15, AT 8:30

Submitted by chucky on Thu, 04/11/2019 - 13:49.

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 11, 2019 – NBC Sports presents live coverage of the 123rd annual Boston Marathon this Monday, April 15, at 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN, as Desiree Linden aims to become the first American in nearly four decades to win back-to-back Boston Marathons (Bill Rodgers, 1978-80). Coverage will be streamed live on NBC Sports Gold’s “Track and Field Pass” commercial-free.

NBC Sports to Profile NASCAR Star Jimmie Johnson, Expected to Run His First Boston Marathon on Monday – 36 Hours After Racing Saturday Night in Richmond

Live, Commercial-Free Coverage Available with NBC Sports Gold’s “Track and Field Pass”

Special “Finish Line” Camera Feed Available on NBCSports.com & NBC Sports app

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA to Present Preview Show This Sunday, April 14 at 4 p.m. ET

All Olympic Sports Coverage Across NBC Sports Platforms is a Presentation of Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will kick off the weekend with encore presentations of the 2014-2018 Boston Marathons beginning this Saturday, April 13, at 8 p.m. ET, and will present the Boston Marathon Preview Show on Sunday, April 14, at 4 p.m. ET.

The Boston Marathon Preview Show features NASCAR star Jimmie Johnson, as he joins Steve Letarte in Richmond, VA ahead of his NASCAR race Saturday night to discuss why he’s running the Boston Marathon and the parallels between the two sports. On Monday’s NBCSN coverage, Johnson will join reporter Trenni Kusnierek in the start town of Hopkinton ahead of his debut in the race. Fans can watch Johnson’s finish with NBC Sports’ finish-line camera feed that will be streamed all day at NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. 2014 Boston Marathon champion Meb Keflezighi will also appear as a guest on Sunday’s preview show on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA.

Held annually on Patriots’ Day, the Boston Marathon is the oldest (since 1897) and one of the most prestigious marathons in the world. Running from Hopkinton and weaving through Ashland, Framingham, Natick, Wellesley, Newton, and Brookline, 30,000 runners aim to finish in downtown Boston.

The elite field is headlined by nine Boston Marathon champions, including Linden, who last year became the first U.S. woman to win the Boston Marathon since 1985. She leads a deep field of Americans that are expected to contend for the podium, including Jordan Hasay, who finished 3rd in her first Boston Marathon in 2017 and Sara Hall, who makes her Boston Marathon debut.

Headlining the U.S. team in the wheelchair field is five-time winner and defending champion Tatyana McFadden and Daniel Romanchuk, who won the 2018 TCS New York City and Bank of America Chicago Marathons.

Paul Swangard calls the action on NBCSN, joined by analysts Craig Masback, Carrie Tollefson, and reporter Trenni Kusnierek.

Swangard will also host the Boston Marathon Preview Show, joined by Masback, Tollefson, and Kusnierek.

Live marathon coverage continues with the London Marathon on Sunday, April 28, at 4 a.m. ET on NBCSN. Live, commercial-free coverage of the London Marathon and the Hamburg Marathon will also be streamed with a subscription to NBC Sports Gold’s “Track and Field Pass.”

Coverage on NBCSN will be streamed via authentication on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA content will be streamed via authentication on NBCSports.com, OlympicChannel.com, the NBC Sports app, and the Olympic Channel app.

All Olympic sport coverage televised and streamed across NBC Sports platforms is presented by Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA.

Below the full schedule for NBC Sports Group’s April marathon coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date

Time (ET)

Event

Platform

Sat., April 13

8 p.m.

2014 Boston Marathon

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA

Sat., April 13

10 p.m.

2015 Boston Marathon

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA

Sat., April 13

Midnight

2014 Boston Marathon

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA

Sun., April 14

6 a.m.

2014 Boston Marathon

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA

Sun., April 14

8 a.m.

2015 Boston Marathon

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA

Sun., April 14

10 a.m.

2016 Boston Marathon

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA

Sun., April 14

1 p.m.

2017 Boston Marathon

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA

Sun., April 14

4 p.m.

Boston Marathon Preview Show

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA

Sun., April 14

5 p.m.

2018 Boston Marathon

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA

Mon., April 15

8:30 a.m.

Boston Marathon (LIVE)

NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold

Sat., April 20

2 a.m.

Paris Marathon (encore)

NBCSN

Sun., April 27

4 a.m.

London Marathon (LIVE)

NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold

