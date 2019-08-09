Defending Champions Mary Keitany, Lelisa Desisa, Daniel Romanchuk and Manuela Schär to Return to TCS New York City Marathon on N

Submitted by chucky on Fri, 08/09/2019 - 13:54.

U.S. Olympians Des Linden and Jared Ward to highlight star-studded American contingent in open division that features numerous U.S. Olympic team contenders;17-time Paralympic medalist and NYRR Team for Kids Ambassador Tatyana McFadden to chase record sixth career title in professional wheelchair division

New York, August 6, 2019 – All four defending champions – Kenya’s Mary Keitany, Ethiopia’s Lelisa Desisa, the United States’ Daniel Romanchuk, and Switzerland’s Manuela Schär – will return to the TCS New York City Marathon on Sunday, November 3. Keitany will go for her fifth career title in New York, Schär will race for her third consecutive crown, and Desisa and Romanchuk will look to post back-to-back victories.

The professional athlete field will include 11 former New York City Marathon champions, 13 Olympians and 19 Paralympians, and 14 past Abbott World Marathon Majors race champions.

This year’s TCS New York City Marathon professional athlete field was officially announced by a pair of Rising New York Road Runners Youth Ambassadors in this special video, as NYRR marks 20 years of its free youth running programs.

“We’re thrilled to have all four of our defending champions return to the TCS New York City Marathon and lead a world-class professional athlete field through the streets of the five boroughs on November 3rd,” said NYRR president and CEO Michael Capiraso. “In addition to being incredible athletes, Mary, Lelisa, Manuela, and Daniel are all inspirations for the next generation of runners, including the 250,000 kids participating in NYRR’s free youth running programs.”

Women’s Open Division

In 2018, Keitany became the second woman to win in New York in the open division four times, recording the second-fastest time in event history in 2:22:48. It was her fourth win in five years and she’s the only woman other than Grete Waitz to win the race four times. Keitany is the women-only marathon world record-holder (2:17:01) and is a two-time winner of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, having taken the series titles in 2012 and 2016.

Keitany will be challenged this year by 2019 Boston Marathon champion Worknesh Degefa, 2019 Tokyo Marathon champion Ruti Aga, 2019 United Airlines NYC Half champion Joyceline Jepkosgei, and 2018 Boston Marathon champion and two-time U.S. Olympian Des Linden. Joining them at the starting line will also be a strong group of U.S. 2020 Olympic team contenders including Allie Kieffer, Sara Hall, and Kellyn Taylor.

Men’s Open Division

Desisa won his first TCS New York City Marathon title last year after finishing on the podium three times previously. He held off fellow Ethiopian Shura Kitata by two seconds to finish in 2:05:59, the second-fastest time in event history. Desisa also has two Boston Marathon titles to his name, having won in 2013 and 2015.

Runner-up Kitata will be back again this year to challenge Desisa, as will 2017 TCS New York City Marathon champion Geoffrey Kamworor, who finished third last year. The American contingent will be led by U.S. Olympians Jared Ward and Abdi Abdirahman.

Men’s Wheelchair Division

At just 20 years old, Romanchuk became the first American and youngest athlete ever to win the men’s wheelchair division at the TCS New York City Marathon last year. He broke the tape in 1:36:21, with his win coming less than a month after his first Abbott World Marathon Majors race victory in Chicago. Since November, Romanchuk has gone on to win the Boston Marathon, London Marathon, United Airlines NYC Half and break the world record in the 5000 meters on the track.

Lining up against Romanchuk this year will be Switzerland’s two-time champion Marcel Hug, South Africa’s two-time champion Ernst van Dyk, and Great Britain’s former champion David Weir.

Women’s Wheelchair Division

Schär is one of the world’s most dominant athletes right now, having won the last six Abbott World Marathon Majors races in a row, something no other athlete has ever done. She will be coming to New York in search of her third consecutive title on the five-borough course. Last year, she became just the fourth women’s wheelchair athlete to win back-to-back titles, crossing the finish line in 1:50:27.

Schär will receive stiff competition this year from a trio of Americans: 17-time Paralympic medalist Tatyana McFadden, two-time champion Amanda McGrory, and two-time NYRR New York Mini 10K champion Susannah Scaroni. McFadden will be going for her record sixth title in the event.

Quotes from top professional athletes racing the 2019 TCS New York City Marathon:

“New York has become a second home to me, and every year I circle the TCS New York City Marathon on my calendar as a date to look forward to. I’m very excited to return on November 3 to race for my fifth New York City Marathon title on my favorite course in the world.”

-Mary Keitany

“After finishing second and third before, I finally won my first TCS New York City Marathon title last year and it was one of my proudest moments in my life. I had been waiting for that day to come for some time. I’m looking forward to defending my title this November and lining up against Shura Kitata, who finished just two seconds behind me last year, and Geoffrey Kamworor who won the race two years ago.”

-Lelisa Desisa

“I can't wait to return to the TCS New York City Marathon to defend my title this fall. Nothing can compare to racing through all five boroughs of New York City. I grew up in the hills of Maryland, so I love starting on the Verrazzano Bridge, and I'm sure it will be a tough battle all the way to Central Park.”

-Daniel Romanchuk

“The past few months of racing have been very special. I still have a hard time to fully believe that I actually won all six Abbott World Marathon Majors. I am very excited to return to New York. It is always a great experience. The course is a very tough one, but the atmosphere in the city on race day and out on the course is exceptional.”

-Manuela Schär

“I’m thrilled to be returning to run the TCS New York City Marathon this fall. The New York Road Runners always assemble a world class field, and I look forward to racing the world’s best through New York’s five boroughs. The championship-style race and the challenging course suit me well. I’m already looking forward to race day.”

-Des Linden

“There's a special feeling to New York any day of the year, but marathon day is particularly special. I'm beyond excited to feel the energy again this November. I look forward to building on last year's finish as I continue to chase the dream of winning the TCS New York City Marathon.”

-Jared Ward

Top Professional Women – Open Division

Name Personal Best Twitter Instagram Ruti Aga, ETH 2:18:34 ruti_aga Meseret Ali, ETH 2:40:41 Jennifer Bigham, USA 2:41:37 jenbigham localelite Molly Bookmyer, USA 2:44:07 mollybookie Worknesh Degefa, ETH 2:17:41 Nicole DiMercurio, USA 2:36:03 nicoledimerc nicoledimerc Buze Diriba, ETH 2:28:06 Sinead Diver, AUS 2:24:11 diversinead diversinead Belaynesh Fikadu, ETH 2:26:41 Megan Foster, USA 2:43:44 fostermeg megrunsalot Bose Gemeda, ETH 2:39:15 Bizuwork Getahun, ETH 2:36:29 Sasha Gollish, CAN 2:32:54 SGollishRuns sgollishruns Kaitlin Goodman, USA 2:32:08 runnerKG runnerkg Alia Gray, USA 2:34:00 aliatgray aliagray Roberta Groner, USA 2:29:09 Marathongirl245 bad_boys104 Sara Hall, USA 2:26:20 SaraHall3 sarahall3 Yinli He, CHN 2:27:35 Danna Herrick, USA 2:32:19 dkherrick danna.k.herrick Joyciline Jepkosgei, KEN N/A Katy Jermann, USA 2:33:41 MoenEmDown katyjermann Ana Johnson, USA 2:43:11 Mary Keitany, KEN 2:17:01 KeitanyMary marykeitany Allie Kieffer, USA 2:28:12 AllieKieffer kiefferallie Nancy Kiprop, KEN 2:22:12 Kate Landau, USA 2:33:29 katelandau Desiree Linden, USA 2:22:28 des_linden des_linden Margo Malone, USA 2:42:22 margo_malone margo_malone Mary Ngugi, KEN 2:28:33 maryw_ngugi maryngugi Diane Nukuri, USA 2:27:50 DDNakuri dianenukuri Ellie Pashley, AUS 2:26:21 Elokane ellieopash Paula Pridgen, USA 2:41:29 paula_pridgen paula_pridgen Lindsey Scherf, USA 2:32:19 LindseyScherf lindseyscherf Gerda Steyn, RSA 2:31:04 gerdarun gerdarun Kellyn Taylor, USA 2:24:29 kellyn_taylor kellyn_taylor

Top Professional Men – Open Division

Name Personal Best Twitter Instagram Abdi Abdirahman, USA 2:08:56 abdi_runs abdiruns Collin Bennie, USA N/A colin_bennie Michel Butter, NED 2:09:58 MichelButter michel_butter Mizael Carrera, PUR 2:19:29 MizCarrera mizCarrera Kiya Dandena, USA 2:12:56 Kiya_Dandena run_kiya Birhanu Dare, ETH 2:12:21 Lelisa Desisa, ETH 2:04:45 LelisaDesisa lelisadesisa Arne Gabius, GER 2:08:33 arnegabius arne_running Mo Hrezi, LBA 2:18:40 Mo_Hrezi mhrezi Tyler Jermann, USA 2:13:39 TylerJermann tylerJermann Jamie Julia, PUR 2:20:17 Geoffrey Kamworor, KEN 2:06:12 Gkamworor geoffreykamworor Shura Kitata, ETH 2:04:49 ShuraKitata Jarrett LeBlanc, USA 2:13:51 JarrettLeBlanc1 jarrettleBlanc08 Craig Leon, USA 2:13:40 cleonrun cleonrun Albert Korir, KEN 2:08:03 Jorge Maravilla, USA 2:21:57 1jorgemaravilla 1jorgemaravilla Brendan Martin, USA 2:15:30 bmar89 bmartin28 Tyler McCandless, USA 2:12:28 TrackTy trackty Matt McClintock, USA 2:18:03 Matt_McClintock runmattrun11 Connor McMillan, USA 2:23:28 Daniel Mesfun, ERI 2:10:06 Mustafa Mohamed, SWE 2:12:28 MustafaMusse79 mustafamohamed79 Harbert Okuti, UGA 2:13:01 HarbertOkuti Tyler Pennel, USA 2:13:32 TylerPennel tylerpennel Yassine Rachik, ITA 2:08:05 rachik.yassine John Raneri, USA N/A raneri.john Brett Robinson, AUS 2:10:55 brett_robinson23 Jack Rayner, AUS 2:11:06 jackrayner7 Stephen Sambu, KEN 2:11:07 Sksambu sksambu Louis Serafini, USA 2:17:25 LouisSerafini louserafini1 Yoshiki Takenouchi, JPN 2:10:01 runsti 777 Tamirat Tola, ETH 2:04:06 tami_tola Andy Vernon, GBR N/A AndyVernonGB andy_vernon Joe Whelan, USA 2:13:39 jpwhelan23 Jared Ward, USA 2:09:25 jwardy20 jwardy21 Tadesse Yae, ETH 2:11:50

Top Professional Men – Wheelchair Division

Name Personal Best Twitter Instagram Rafael Botello, ESP 1:22:09 rafabotello78 rafabotello79 Josh George, USA 1:21:47 jsgeorge jsgeorge Brett Gravatt, USA 1:35:05 BrettGravatt Brett.gravatt Marcel Hug, SUI 1:18:04 marcelerichug swisssilverbullet Jordi Madera Jimenez, ESP 1:22:10 maderajordi Gyu Dae Kim, KOR 1:27:16 gdkim34 Patrick Monahan, IRE 1:22:23 PaMonahan1986 Aaron Pike, USA 1:20:59 Pikester86 aaronlevipike Daniel Romanchuk, USA 1:21:36 daniel.romanchuk Francisco Sanclemente, COL 1:32:57 FranciscoSancle franciscosancle Brian Siemann, USA 1:26:46 bsiemann bsiemann Johnboy Smith, GBR 1:29:44 johnboytweet Johnboy_smith Ernst Van Dyk, RSA 1:18:04 ErnstvanDyk ernstvandyk David Weir, GBR 1:26:17 davidweir2012 Davidweir2012

Top Professional Women – Wheelchair Division

Name Personal Best Twitter Instagram Christie Dawes, AUS 1:37:12 Katrina Gerhard, USA 1:40:34 katrinagerhard Tatyana McFadden, USA 1:31:30 TatyanaMcFadden tatyanamcfaddenusa Amanda McGrory, USA 1:33:13 alittlechipped alittlechipped Susannah Scaroni, USA 1:30:42 KenyanScaroni suscaroni Manuela Schär, SUI 1:28:17 manuelaschaer Margriet Van Den Broek, NED 1:38:33 margrietvdbroek margrietvdbroek Shelly Woods, GBR 1:37:44 Shellywoods86

The 2019 TCS New York City Marathon will be televised live on Sunday, November 3, on WABC-TV, Channel 7 in the New York tristate area, throughout the rest of the nation on ESPN2, and around the world through various international broadcasters.

About the TCS New York City Marathon

The TCS New York City Marathon is the largest marathon in the world and the signature event of New York Road Runners (NYRR), the world’s premier community running organization. The race is held annually on the first Sunday of November and includes over 50,000 runners, from the world’s top professional athletes to runners of all ages and abilities, including over 9,000 charity runners. Participants from over 125 countries tour the diverse neighborhoods of New York City’s five boroughs—Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Manhattan. Race morning also features the Rising New York Road Runners Youth Invitational at the TCS New York City Marathon, a race within Central Park that ends at the marathon finish line. More than one million spectators and 10,000 volunteers line the city’s streets in support of the runners, while millions more watch the globally televised broadcast. The race is a founding member of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, which features the world’s top marathons—Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago, and New York. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization, is the premier partner of NYRR and the title sponsor of the TCS New York City Marathon. The 49th running of the TCS New York City Marathon is set for November 3, 2019. To learn more, visit www.tcsnycmarathon.org.