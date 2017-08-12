Cragg ends 34-year medal drought in World Championships marathon with bronze

Submitted by chucky on Mon, 08/07/2017 - 14:42.

(USATF) - LONDON -- Two-time Olympian Amy Cragg made history Sunday coming across Tower Bridge Sunday, storming over the final 800m to win bronze in the women’s marathon, becoming the first American woman to capture a marathon medal at the IAAF World Championships since Marianne Dickerson in 1983.

Cragg (Leavenworth, Kansas) battled with Kenya’s Flomena Cheyech Daniel for the final medal of the day, starting her pursuit of the podium with a surge just after the 35 km mark. Cragg, Daniel, eventual winner Rose Chelimo and silver medalist Edna Kiplagat broke away from the pack of nine runners in the latter stages of the race, with Chelimo and Kiplagat dropping the hammer with 5 km remaining.

Cragg and Daniel traded the third and fourth spots over the final few kilometers but the race was Cragg’s over the final 400m as her trademark kick gave her bronze and nearly silver, as she ran out of real estate as Kiplagat crossed just ahead of her.

2015 top-10 finisher Serena Burla(St. Louis, Missouri) finished 11th overall in 2:29:32 and 2015 Pan American Games medalist Lindsay Flanagan (Roselle, Illinois) finished 37th in 2:39:47 to round out the Team USATF performances.

TEAM USATF MEDAL TABLE

Gold

Justin Gatlin, Men’s 100m, 9.92 (8/5)

Silver

Jarrion Lawson, Men’s Long Jump, 8.44m/27-8.25(8/5)

Christian Coleman, Men’s 100m, 9.94 (8/5)

Bronze

Mason Finley, Men’s Discus Throw, 68.03m/223-2(8/5)

Amy Cragg, Women’s Marathon, 2:27:18 (8/6)

Amy Cragg: "I still can't believe it. Every medalist - past and present - I've always really looked up to and hold them above me, so it feels crazy to be in that group now, and it's special. My coach [Jerry Schumacher] has been putting it my head that this is a potential medal and something I can do. He is amazing. After Rio last year when we were walking to watch the track events, he started putting it in my head and I thought 'I want to get this down, this is something I want to do.' I gave up Boston [Marathon] to solely focus on this for the year. I believed in him and what he thought I was capable of. I knew it could be a great race for me and I started to get excited at the start of the final 5km. I had to dig in deep but to achieve this feels special."