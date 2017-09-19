Cheroben sizzles 58:40 world lead at Copenhagen Half Marathon

Submitted by chucky on Mon, 09/18/2017 - 14:28.

Abraham Cheroben clocked a world-leading 58:40 to win the Copenhagen Half Marathon, an IAAF Gold Label Road Race, on Sunday (17).

With the sizzling run, the 25-year-old from Bahrain became the third fastest man in history over the distance with the fourth fastest performance.

Fast from the outset, a group of ten passed the 10 kilometre mark in 27:50, but six kilometres later the group was reduced to three. Only Kenyans Alex Oloitiptip Korio and the race’s big surprise Jorum Okombo, followed suit. But Cheroben forged on untouchable to eventually cross the line 27 seconds under than the previous race record of 59:07 set last year.

Okombo was second in 58:48 and Korio third in 58:51 to become equal sixth and eighth, respectively, all time.

On the women's side, Eunice Chumba won's the women's race in 1:06:11, a lifetime best for the 24-year-old Bahraini who led four other women under the previous race record.

As in the men's race, the women passed the 10 km mark in a large group in 31:43, on pace for Hiwot Gebrekidan's 1:08:00 race record set last year. Chumba broke away in the waning stages to register a comfortable 14-second victory, with Kenyan Joan Chelimo Melly second in 1:06:25.

Brigid Jepchirchir Kosgei also finished in under 1:07 clocking a lifetime best of 1:06:35 to finish third.

Bob Ramsak and organisers for the IAAF

Leading results

Men

1 Abraham Cheroben (BRN) 58:40

2 Jorum Lumbasi Okombo (KEN) 58:48

3 Alex Oloitiptip Korio (KEN) 58:51

4 Albert Kipkosgei Kangogo (KEN) 59:25

5 Leonard Barsoton (KEN) 59:28

6 Moses Martin Kurong (UGA) 59:50

7 Geoffrey Kimutai Koech (KEN) 59:50

8 Shura Kitata (ETH) 1:00:10

9 Geoffrey Yegon (KEN) 1:00:16

10 Abrar Osman (ERI) 1:00:19

Women

1 Eunice Chumba (BRN) 1:06:11

2 Joan Chelimo Melly (KEN) 1:06:25

3 Brigid Jepchirchir Kosgei (KEN) 1:06.35

4 Roza Dereje (ETH) 1:07:23

5 Meskerem Assefa (ETH) 1:07:42

6 Agnes Barsosio (KEN) 1:08:21

7 Paskalia Chepkorir (KEN) 1:08:23

8 Desi Jisa Mokonin (BRN) 1:09:07

9 Yeshi Chekole (ETH) 1:09:13

10 Sara Hall (USA) 1:09:37

