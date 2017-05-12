Chemtai, Hailemaryam Win 9th DICK’S Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon

Submitted by chucky on Tue, 05/09/2017 - 12:39.

Ninth edition draws 20,165 Marathon and Half Marathon entrants - PITTSBURGH – (May 7, 2017) – At the 9th DICK’S Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon under first overcast and later sunny, cool breezy conditions on Sunday morning, Jacob Chemtai of Kenya and defending champion Ayantu Dakebo Hailemaryam of Ethiopia were the 26.2 mile champions in 2:15:25 and 2:36:20, respectively. In the UPMC Health Plan Pittsburgh Half Marathon Kenyans Cyrus Korir and Gladys Kipsoi took the titles in 1:04:14 and 1:12:09, respectively.

“We are so grateful that the rain came before the races today so that our runners of steel could have the best experience possible in the City of Champions,” said Patrice Matamoros, P3R CEO and race director of the DICK’S Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon. “Also a big thank you to our sponsors, our volunteers, the city, the spectators and especially the runners for showing the power of this community event and reinforcing Pittsburgh’s position as the 7th best U.S. running city!”

In the men’s Marathon, Betram Keter of Kenya was a front runner for most of the race, either leading or sharing the lead in a pack of five runners, before it became a two-man race with Chemtai at 20 miles. In the final miles, Chemtai, 30, gradually pulled away from his countryman Keter and went on for a clear victory with his 2:15:25. Keter held on as runner-up in 2:16:33, while Fikadu Girma Teferi of Ethiopia was third, clocking 2:16:51.

{UNIVERSAL}“I came here determined to do what I always practice and everything went according to plan luckily,” said Chemtai who pocketed $8000 for crossing the line first. “It was my first time running in Pittsburgh and I like the course a lot. I think I can run faster on it.”

For the second straight year, Tyler Jermann, 24, from Flagstaff, AZ, was top American and finished fourth overall in a personal record of 2:16:52. Jermann earned $7000 ($2500 and $4500 American Development Program bonus (ADP) first U.S. bonus money).

In the women’s 26.2 mile race, Hailemaryam was the class of the field and easily defended her title. By the half marathon mark, hit in 1:16:52, she already had nearly a 1 minute lead over Ethiopian Bizuwork Getahun Kasaye, and by 20 miles, Hailemaryam’s lead grew to 3-plus minutes. The 20-year-old cruised to the line in 2:36:20, almost 3 minutes faster than her winning time last year, earning $8000 as race champion. Kasaye finished runner-up in 2:40:13, while Phebe Ko, 34, from Tiburon, CA, again was top American in third, recording 2:45:59 and taking home $8500 ($4000 plus $4500 ADP first U.S. bonus).

“I’m very happy to win today. The result was the same as last year with myself winning and Bizuwork finishing second so I was excited to relive that experience,” said Hailemaryam. “I enjoy running in Pittsburgh and I was happy to be back.”

The men’s UPMC Health Plan Pittsburgh Half Marathon also turned into a two-man race between two-time defending champion and course record holder Julius Kogo of Kenya and countryman Korir. Up to the 10K, there was a large pack of men running sub-5 minute miles before Kogo and Korir took control of the race with Kogo pushing the pace. In the home stretch, Korir, 23, passed a tiring Kogo to win his debut 13.1 mile race in 1:04:14 with Kogo right behind in 1:04:15. The top American was Ben Bruce from Flagstaff, AZ who closed well as he passed four runners in the final miles to finish third overall in 1:04:40.

“It was definitely windy out there today so I held back a bit, but I moved my way up in the final three miles so I’m happy with my effort and time,” said Bruce, 34, who earned $6000 ($3000 plus $3000 ADP money).

In the women’s Half Marathon, the first half of the race was fronted by defending champion Susan Jerotich & Kipsoi of Kenya and Ethiopians Etaferahu Temesgen & Simegn Yeshanbel. Kipsoi, 31, surged on the West End Bridge just before 7 miles and by the 9 mile mark, she was in command and went unchallenged to the tape in 1:12:09. Like the men’s champion Korir, Kipsoi earned $6500.

Temesgen was the women’s runner-up in 1:13:24 followed by countrywoman Yeshanbel in 1:13:41. Taylor Ward, 26, of Odgen, UT was seventh overall and first American, clocking 1:15:56 in her 13.1 mile debut. Ward pocketed $3250 ($250 plus $3000 ADP first U.S. bonus).

For the Marathon and Half Marathon, P3R’s American Development Program (ADP) offered $40,500 to the top five U.S. runners provided time standards were reached.

Next year, the 10th anniversary of the DICK’S Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon weekend of events will host the USA Men’s & Women’s Half Marathon Championships.

Attila Domos, 48, from Pittsburgh won the men’s Marathon Handcycle Division presented by PNC Bank in 1:28:28, while Ashli Molinero, 45, of Pittsburgh, PA captured the women’s title in 2:44:12. This year’s event featured 24 handcycle athletes, tying an event record.

For the two races, there were 4,527 Marathon and 15,638 Half Marathon entrants plus 5,382 FedEx Ground Pittsburgh Marathon Relay participants.

9th DICK’S Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon

Pittsburgh, PA, Sunday, May 7, 2017

MEN

1) Jacob Chemtai (KEN), 2:15:25, $8000

2) Betram Keter (KEN), 2:16:33, $6000

3) Fikadu Girma Teferi (ETH), 2:16:51, $4000

4) Tyler Jermann (USA / AZ), 2:16:52, $7000*

5) Musa Babo Ido (ETH), 2:17:47, $1500

6) Craig Leon (USA / OR), 2:18:09, $4500*

7) Travis Morrison (USA / UT), 2:19:45, $3000*

8) Senbeto Geneti Guteta (ETH), 2:19:53

9) Nick Arciniaga (USA / AZ), 2:20:24, $1500*

10) Nick Edinger (USA / PA), 2:21:10, $2000+

*Includes American Development Program U.S.-only money

+Includes American Development Program U.S.-only money and $1000 first Pennsylvanian

MASTERS MEN (40 & older)

1) Rob Hampton, 42, VA, 2:44:12, $1000

2) Adam Cohen, 49, OK, 2:46:33, $500

3) Eric Anish, 48, PA, 2:46:33, $250

WOMEN

1) Ayantu Dakebo Hailemaryam (ETH), 2:36:20, $8000

2) Bizuwork Getahun Kasaye (ETH), 2:40:13, $6000

3) Phebe Ko (USA / CA), 2:45:59, $8500*

4) Laura Harnish (USA / PA), 2:46:51, $7000+

5) Mindy Sawtelle Zotolla (USA / PA), 2:54:27, $1500

6) Maura Carroll (USA / VA), 2:54:32, $1000

7) Lauren Reasoner (USA / AZ), 2:56:00, $500

8) Evan Adams (USA / TN), 2:57:48

9) Cassandra Tripaldi (USA / PA), 3:07:08

10) Meta Haley (USA / PA), 3:07:41

*Includes American Development Program U.S.-only money

+Includes American Development Program U.S.-only money and $1000 first Pennsylvanian

MASTERS WOMEN (40 & older)

1) Judy Doldorf, 44, VA, 3:07:48, $1000

2) Roxanne McFarland, 40, PA, 3:16:08, $500

3) Bobbi Chapman, 43, WV, 3:18:29, $250

9th UPMC Health Plan Pittsburgh Half Marathon

MEN

1) Cyrus Korir (KEN), 1:04:14, $6500

2) Julius Kogo (KEN), 1:04:15, $4000

3) Ben Bruce (USA / AZ), 1:04:40, $6000*

4) Simion Chirchir (KEN), 1:05:04, $2000

5) Kimutai Cheruiyot (KEN), 1:05:28, $1000

6) Christopher Zablocki (USA / CT), 1:05:31, $2500*

7) Danny Mercado (USA / AZ), 1:05:50, $1250*

8) Nelson Oyugi (KEN), 1:05:52

9) Jonathan Peterson (USA / MN), 1:06:29, $750*

10) Rob Molke (USA / MN), 1:06:47, $500*

*Includes American Development Program U.S.-only money

WOMEN

1) Gladys Kipsoi (KEN), 1:12:09, $6500

2) Etaferahu Temesgen (ETH), 1:13:24, $4000

3) Simegn Yeshanbel (ETH), 1:13:41, $3000

4) Susan Jerotich (KEN), 1:14:39, $2000

5) Sophy Jepchirchir (KEN), 1:15:14, $1000

6) Sinke Biyadgilgn (ETH), 1:15:40, $500

7) Taylor Ward (USA / UT), 1:15:56, $3250*

8) Bria Wetsch (USA / CO), 1:16:34, $2000*

9) Bose Gemeda Assefa (ETH), 1:17:22

10) Joan Aiyabei (KEN), 1:20:36

*Includes American Development Program U.S.-only money

