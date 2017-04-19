British Race Preview: Who will join Hawkins at London 2017?

Submitted by chucky on Thu, 04/13/2017 - 12:04.

With Rio ninth-placer Chris Hawkins already selected, the battle is on for Britain’s best marathon runners to fill the remaining places in the nation’s London 2017 World Championship team.

No fewer than 11 men and nine women will line up with the international elites on 23 April hoping to stake their claim for a place on the British Athletics team.

Hawkins ran a superb personal best to book his Rio berth last April and he was followed home by the shock of the day, Tsegai Tewelde, who clocked 2:12:23 on his debut.

The Scotland-based former Eritrean asylum seeker won’t be able to sneak under the radar this year when he will be expected to take one of the two remaining slots in the men’s contest.

Former European 10,000m silver medallist Chris Thompson and London 2012 Olympian Scott Overall are most likely to challenge him for the honour of being first Briton home, although Overall needs to run British Athletics’ qualifying time of 2:16:00 to guarantee his place at the Worlds.

Thompson ran a PB when he was 11th on his debut in London three years ago, but he could only finish 16th last year. Overall will be hoping to summon the form which saw him place fifth in Berlin a few years ago.

That trio will come under pressure from Matthew Bond and Robbie Simpson who both ran PBs and achieved the qualifying time in last year’s race, while Andrew Lemoncello could also feature if he can get back to his best form of six or seven years ago.

Three athletes in the field hold the women’s qualifying standard, topped by Charlotte Purdue who backed up her impressive debut in London last year by running 2:30:04 at the Frankfurt Marathon in October to top the 2016 British ranking lists.

The 25-year-old will be aiming to break the 2:30 barrier as she seeks a British top-two spot to guarantee her World Championship berth.

Rio Olympian Alyson Dixon joined the sub-2:30 club in 2015 and won Team GB selection last year when she was first British woman home. Tracy Barlow also has the standard after running 2:32:05 in Frankfurt.

However, most attention is bound to focus on Jo Pavey, the 43-year-old five-time Olympian who makes her first appearance in the race since her debut in 2011.

Pavey has said her aim is not just to win yet another British vest, but to lower her six-year-old marathon PB of 2:28:24. The British over-40s vets record may also be in her sights. It stands at 2:26:51 and was set by Priscilla Welch all of 30 years ago.

The experienced Scot, Susan Partridge, will need to reproduce her best form of a few years ago to be in with a shout, while the up-and-coming pair of Jenny Spink and Tish Jones cannot be discounted.